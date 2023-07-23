NFL Rumors: $353,000,000 worth of RBs including Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs air grievances on Zoom call

The state of running backs in the NFL is very fraught, as evidenced by Saquon Barkley's struggles to find a second contract with the New York Giants. Others, like Ezekiel Elliott, Josh Jacobs, Austin Ekeler and others, have had similar experiences as the modern NFL has devalued the position.

The group of backs met with the NFLPA and each other to discuss the future and what their options were. It was a star studded group that got on a Zoom call to try and fix things.

MLFootball @_MLFootball BREAKING: #NFL star running backs Christian McCaffrey, Najee Harris, J.K, Dobbins, Nick Chubb, Derrick Henry, Jonathan Taylor, Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard, and Joe Mixon were in attendance for Austin Ekeler’s Zoom Meeting in collaboration with the NFLPA to discuss… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

ML Football revealed:

"NFL star running backs Christian McCaffrey, Najee Harris, J.K, Dobbins, Nick Chubb, Derrick Henry, Jonathan Taylor, Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard, and Joe Mixon were in attendance for Austin Ekeler’s Zoom Meeting in collaboration with the NFLPA to discuss the depressed market for backs, per league sources. Dalvin Cook was invited but was on a flight home from his kid's football camp."

Per the report, it was a who's who of running backs, whose contracts total up to well over $300 million. Barkley has become the figurehead of this movement, but he's far from alone.

Even Christian McCaffrey, who has a very nice contract under his belt, was involved. Dalvin Cook, who is now a free agent after being released from his large contract, was invited but couldn't join.

NFL running backs unite to help Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and others

There is a clash of ideologies right now in the modern NFL. Naturally, running backs think they're important and know what they can bring to the table and are asking for money representative of that.

Saquon Barkley is trying for a second deal

On the other hand, NFL teams have learned that running backs are often only as good as the blockers in front of them, so the money is better spent there or somewhere else even. This makes it hard for backs to get second contracts.

Understandably, running backs are not pleased with this. They would like to see their position valued more and are trying all options, including a Zoom with the NFLPA, to fix things. Whether or not it will work remains to be seen.

