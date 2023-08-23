Jonathan Taylor Trade Rumors: Analyst urges Jerry Jones’ Cowboys to aggressively pursue Colts RB

After it was reported that the Indianapolis Colts had allowed Jonathan Taylor to seek a trade, names of many teams were being linked to the running back.

Taylor, who is just 24 years old had a monster season in 2021, but due to injuries, he didn't play well last year. On top of it, the running back is looking for a new contract, which is why some teams are reluctant to make aggressive offers for him.

However, ESPN analyst Mike Greenberg believes that the Dallas Cowboys should absolutely pursue Taylor if they want to win the Super Bowl.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Mike Greenberg wants Jonathan Taylor to make Tony Pollard's job easy

Colts Football

Here's what Greenberg said about Taylor on the Pat McAfee Show:

"I believe he's going to get traded and I believe if you put him on the Cowboys, that could they should absolutely do it, and that would shift the balance of power in the NFC."

"Ryan Clark said Tony Pollard in that offense is like driving a Lamborghini into a demolition derby. You give that guy the ball 23 times a game and ask him to run between the tackles, he won't make it to October. So he needs a workhorse, like Zeke."

"He needs who Ezekiel Elliott used to be and that's who Jonathan Taylor is, and then Pollard makes his get his like 14 touches a game in which he is dynamic and makes big plays. That's what he's meant to be. I think that is a perfect pairing."

Tony Pollard did benefit a lot from Ezekiel Elliott's presence, and not having him could have an effect on his production in this upcoming season.

Having a star player like Taylor alongside will bring the best out of him, but it will be interesting to see if Jerry Jones will pursue him.

The Indianapolis Colts don't want to lose Taylor for cheap, and will entertain only offers that have good draft assets, which the Cowboys could be reluctant to offer.

Expand Tweet

Jonathan Taylor will boost any team's Super Bowl chances

Jonathan Taylor: Colts Football

When healthy, Jonathan Taylor is undoubtedly among the best running backs in the NFL. He also has age on his side and could provide top-level production for multiple years.

In 2021 when he was fully healthy, he finished with 1,811 yards on 332 carries and scored 20 touchdowns in 17 games. Such type of dominance from the running back position will improve any team, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up playing.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Pat McAfee Show and H/T Sportskeeda.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : Poll: #4 What player was the first to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single NFL season? (#3 Ans - Giovanni Carmazzi) Walter Payton Barry Sanders Eric Dickerson Jim Brown 293 votes