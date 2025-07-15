Jordan Addison DUI trial: Vikings WR facing potential 3-game ban as California proceedings near

Wide receiver Jordan Addison has been extremely productive for the Minnesota Vikings since entering the league in 2023. In two seasons in the National Football League, Addison has averaged 66.5 receptions for 893 receiving yards and 9.5 receiving touchdowns.
However, the former No. 23 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft has also had his fair share of off the field legal incidents as well. As reported by NFL analyst Kevin Seifert, Addison's jury trial will begin today for a DUI incident that occurred in July of 2024. In a post to the social media platform X on Tuesday, Seifert noted that Addison has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.
"Vikings WR Jordan Addison's jury trial stemming from his 2024 DUI citation remains set for today in Superior Court of California. Addison has pleaded not guilty." Seifert wrote.
In response to the post by Seifert, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter added some additional commentary to the situation and made clear what the football ramifications may be for Addison should he be found guilty of the legal incident.
"If convicted, Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison could be facing a baseline three-game suspension, per NFL policy." Schefter wrote.
What we know about the Jordan Addison DUI incident
At this time, it is unclear what the exact fallout will be for Addison regarding his ongoing DUI case.
What we do know is that Addison was accused of driving under the influence of alcohol last July. He was found to be asleep at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) while still at the wheel. As noted by NBC NFL insider Mike Florio, Addison was found to be "driving with a blood-alcohol concentration in excess of the legal limit of .08 percent."
According to the same report by Florio, Addison's charges are considered misdemeanors and he could face a three game suspension from the National Football League if found guilty later today.
