Jordan Addison's 40-yard time: Is new Vikings WR faster than Justin Jefferson?

The Minnesota Vikings selected USC wide receiver Jordan Addison with the 23rd overall choice in the first round of the 2023 NFL craft, picking a WR for the second time in four drafts.

Now that Addison will be playing alongside Justin Jefferson, he's expected to flourish against single coverage. Many fans have been left wondering which of the two wide players is faster.

Addison's initial 40-yard time is 4.55 seconds, which is relatively sluggish for a guy under 175 pounds. With his second performance, which was 4.49 seconds, he considerably improved, but that didn't place him among the 20 quickest wide receiver times, as he came in No. 21.

The Vikings' predicted depth chart for 2023 features Justin Jefferson as the player with the fastest speed.

At the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, the LSU player, who won Offensive player of the year in 2022, ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds. It was the ninth-fastest time of all wide receivers in that year's draft class. More crucially, he was the second-fastest WR selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

What's to be expected for Jordan Addison and Justin Jefferson link-up in 2023?

At USC, Jordan Addison was given an opportunity to turn upfield while being targeted by speedy batters in open space beneath.

He's a fidgety player who displays remarkable ingenuity when he has the ball in his grasp to create extra offense. The Minnesota Vikings appear to be a strong fit to make a difference because of his adaptable pace, rhythm, ball skills, run-after-catch abilities and shrewd route-running.

Addison will likely be one of the most influential rookie catchers in 2023's NFL passing offenses, continuing the current pattern of impact rookies. Addison should be viewed as a player who can immediately make a difference. He possesses many transferable qualities and is one ready to make a lasting impression.

Jordan Addison isn't under a lot of pressure to be the WR1 in 2023, as Jefferson will likely handle most of the duties. Jefferson received the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year award in 2022 after finishing with the most catches and receiving yards in the league. The Vikings went 9-1 in contests when Jefferson had a minimum of 100 receiving yards.

You get a receiver corps that can be practically lethal at every level of the field, considering Jordan Addison and Jefferson's combined incredible array of route-running strategies, surprising strength and superior grasp of coverage and tactical awareness.

