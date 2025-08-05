  • home icon
  • Jordan Addison Suspended: League slaps Vikings WR with harsh punishment weeks after resolving 2024 DUI case

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Aug 05, 2025 21:10 GMT
Jordan Addison has been suspended for three games for violating the league’s Substances of Abuse Policy. The fallout will shake up the Minnesota Vikings’ offense. Addison will miss the first three games of the 2025 season:

  • Week 1 vs. Chicago Bears
  • Week 2 vs. Atlanta Falcons
  • Week 3 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

He can still practice and play in preseason games, but won’t be eligible until Week 4.

With Justin Jefferson nursing a hamstring injury, rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy could be without his top two receivers to start the season.

Addison was the team’s second-leading receiver last year with 875 yards and nine touchdowns.

The suspension stems from a 2024 DUI arrest in Southern California, where Jordan Addison was found asleep at the wheel of his white Rolls-Royce, blocking a freeway lane near LAX. He was then arrested by the California Highway Patrol on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The arrest came just days after teammate Khyree Jackson tragically died in a car accident.

Addison later pleaded down to a lesser charge known as “wet reckless,” a California misdemeanor involving alcohol but less severe than a DUI.

He received 12 months’ probation (expected to end early after 6 months), a standard fine and completion of two online DUI-related courses.

The plea triggered a clause in his rookie deal that voided the remaining guaranteed money over $4.6M across two years.

Jordan Addison didn’t shy away from the emotional toll of his 2024 DUI arrest

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison spoke for the first time since his DUI arrest in early July. He admitted he was in a "dark place" after the incident, but said the support from his teammates and coaches helped him stay strong.

“I was surprised by the support that I received,” Addison said. “I was in the dark place. I was feeling down, and they really uplifted me.”
He promised to move forward, saying he will continue to perform for the fans and leave the mistake behind him.

This is Addison’s second traffic-related incident in the past year. In July 2023, he was caught driving 140 mph in Minnesota. He later pleaded guilty to speeding and paid a fine.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said he was disappointed but glad to have Addison back with the team. He added that the team would support Addison while also holding him accountable.

