Jordan Addison and TJ Hockenson injury update: What happened to Vikings’ stars in Week 16 vs Lions?

In the early slate on Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings were engaged in battle against the Detroit Lions to keep their playoff hopes alive and deny their opponents their first NFC North division title in franchise history. However, their job was made tougher by injuries to their two stars.

Wide receiver Jordan Addison was the first to go down. The young star picked up an ankle injury late in the second quarter. The young star was unable to haul in a Nick Mullens pass in double coverage, which was picked off by safety Kerby Joseph. Addison did not give up on the play and tried to chase down Joseph. However, he was accidentally tackled by a teammate, which caused an ankle injury.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson was the next Vikings offensive player to pick up an injury. The veteran hauled in a terrific catch and was looking to gain a few yards when he took a hard blow to the knee from Joseph. The tight end was taken to the medical tent after the play.

Jordan Addison and TJ Hockenson injury update: Vikings ruled out of game vs. Lions

Unfortunately for the Vikings, Jordan Addison couldn't continue after picking up the ankle injury and was ruled out of the game. TJ Hockenson, too, was unable to recover from his knee injury and was ruled out of the game against the Lions.

Despite their exit, the Vikings almost managed to pull off an upset win over the Lions. Trailing by six, wide receiver Justin Jefferson threw his hat in the ring for the catch of the season award with an incredible grab on a 3rd-and-27 play.

Mullens tried to find Jefferson for the go-ahead touchdown, but Ifeatu Melifonwu read the pass, beat the wide receiver to the ball, and picked it off to end the game.

With that interception, the Lions won the game and the NFC North division title for the first time in franchise history. The Vikings dropped to 7-8, leaving them a mountain to climb in the final two weeks of the season to earn a playoff spot.