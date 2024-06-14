  • NFL
  • “Jordan Love about to be a billionaire”: NFL fans stunned by Trevor Lawrence’s $275,000,000 contract extension

“Jordan Love about to be a billionaire”: NFL fans stunned by Trevor Lawrence’s $275,000,000 contract extension

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jun 14, 2024 02:43 GMT
&ldquo;Jordan Love about to be a billionaire&rdquo;: NFL fans stunned by Trevor Lawrence&rsquo;s $275,000,000 contract extension
“Jordan Love about to be a billionaire”: NFL fans stunned by Trevor Lawrence’s $275,000,000 contract extension

Jordan Love and Trevor Lawrence are two of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL. While Love had a more impressive 2023 season, it's Lawrence who recently received a market-altering contract renewal.

Lawrence has signed a five-year, $275 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and fans are baffled. Some have even questioned: if Lawrence's contract is this substantial, what might Love command?

"Jordan love about to be a billionaire 😂"
also-read-trending Trending

One fan congratulated Jacksonville on retaining their star QB:

"Congrats to the Texans on winning the next 8 AFC south titles."
"That overpay is mad crazy," said another.

One fan mentioned the longstanding rivalry between Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence. The former holds an $18,871,957 contract with the Chicago Bears, compared to Lawrence's $275 million deal.

"TLaw finally buried the Justin Fields rivalry"
"Wow, that’s quite a contract for him," one fan stated
"Best news of the year! Worth every penny !!!" Another user remarked.

The new Trevor Lawrence contract has reset the quarterback market

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to one of the biggest contracts in NFL history. The deal ties in with what the Cincinnati Bengals are paying Joe Burrow and officially resets the QB market.

With this, Lawrence becomes the fourth player to ink a fully guaranteed $200 million contract. On that exclusive list, he joins Deshaun Watson, Burrow and Justin Herbert. According to reports, Lawrence will pocket $142 million at signing, and he'll go on to make $55 million per year.

What to expect from Jordan Love, Lawrence and their teams in 2024?

Jordan Love was electric in his first season as the undisputed starting quarterback in Green Bay. He guided the team to the NFC Divisional round, narrowly losing to the San Francisco 49ers, who eventually ended their run as Super Bowl finalists.

Last campaign, Love threw 4,159 yards with 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The Packers have yet to sign the athlete to a long-term extension, but that shouldn't be an issue, especially as the new season approaches.

On the other hand, the Jacksonville Jaguars suffered a perplexing collapse in the 2023 NFL season. The team went from having a 6-2 record to ending their season with a 9-8 record and missed the playoffs.

Their collapse led to questions about Lawrence's worthiness for a blockbuster contract renewal. However, the Jaguars never lost faith in their "generational QB," who threw 4,016 yards with 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in the past season.

Next up, Trevor Lawrence is expected to repay the team's faith by leading them to the playoffs in the 2024-25 NFL season.

