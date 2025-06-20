Jordan Love’s fiancée Ronika Stone gets her "fan girling" moments as Packers QB rocks Dodgers jersey at celebrity softball game in LA

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love turned heads this weekend at Mookie Betts' Celebrity Softball Game in Los Angeles on Black Heritage Night. His fiancée, former Oregon volleyball star Ronika Stone, had her fan girl moment as she watched Love rep an LA Dodgers jersey while showing off his skills on the field.

On Friday, she posted a picture on her Instagram story. She posted the picture of QB on the field and captioned it,

“Fan girling.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She was snapping pics and cheering from the sidelines, supporting the QB1.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Love wore a sporty outfit to the softball game. He wore a loose-fitting white baseball-style t-shirt with black sleeves and ‘LA’ branding. He paired it with black comfortable shorts. He wore black sports sneakers with white soles and a black cap for footwear. He carried a baseball glove in his hands.

Trending

Jordan Love’s fiancée, Ronika Ston,e gets her "fan girling" moments as Packers QB rocks Dodgers jersey at celebrity softball game in LA [IG/@ronikastone]

Mookie Betts organized the celebrity softball game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Black Heritage Night. Players, umpires, singers, songwriters, and athletes from major sports, such as MLB, NBA and NFL, took part.

Also read: Jordan Love’s fiancée, Ronika Stone, shows her support as Packers QB throws ceremonial first pitch at Brewers' Memorial Day game

Ronika Stone shares a heartfelt proposal post with Jordan Love

On Wednesday, Stone posted a beautiful picture of Love from their engagement. The couple is rumored to tie the knot by the end of June. Stone wrote a heartfelt caption,

“One year ago today. Five years together tomorrow. And counting down the days until “I do”.”

Stone wore a chic, sleeveless black satin midi dress with a subtle sheen on it. The silhouette was sleek and fitted, giving Stone a classy look. She pairs her outfit with black strappy heels. She accessorized her outfit with earrings and rings. Her long, blonde braids were styled down.

On the other hand, Jordan wore a dark brown short-sleeved button-up shirt paired with deep-shade brown trousers. He wore black shoes and accessorized his outfit with an analog watch. In the second picture of her post, Stone shared a candid photo of Love on his knees with a ring and Stone standing in front of him.

In 2024, Jordan Love proposed to Ronika Stone with a diamond ring during their visit to Castello di Cesla in Tuscany, Italy.

Also read: David Bakhtiari sends 5-word message to Jordan Love’s fiancée, Ronika Stone, after bachelorette bash

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.