Jordan Love’s fiancée Ronika Stone shows her support as Packers QB throws ceremonial first pitch at Brewers' Memorial Day game

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love had his biggest supporter by his side during the Brewers’ Memorial Day game. The NFL star threw the ceremonial first pitch at the American Family Field in Wisconsin as his fiancée Ronika Stone cheered for him.

Stone shared pictures of the day-out with Love on her Instagram stories. She shared a photo of the Packers signal-caller at the field, taken from behind. The 26-year-old can be seen wearing his No. 10 jersey, a cap and black pants.

The following IG story showed the couple enjoying a cozy car selfie. Stone looked stylish in a ribbed light beige long-sleeve top, hoop earrings, a simple necklace and lightly tinted sunglasses.

On the other hand, Jordan wore a dark black crew neck shirt with a white cap and black sunglasses.

Jordan Love’s fiancée Ronika Stone joins him as Packers QB throws ceremonial first pitch at Brewers Memorial Day game (IG/@ronikastone)

The Packers QB proposed to Stone in June 2024 during a romantic trip to Italy. The couple became Instagram official in September 2020 and often share fun moments on TikTok, where they have over 160,000 followers.

Jordan Love’s fiancée shares beautiful bridal shower moments

Last Tuesday, Stone shared a photodump on Instagram from her bridal shower. The post showed a happy and stylish celebration before her big day. Ronika wore a chic off-the-shoulder white bodycon dress. It looked perfect for a bridal event. She also wore a white veil with satin edges.

The veil had the words “Future Mrs. Love” embroidered in gold. She added the caption,

“Showered with Love 🛀🏽❤️‍🔥.”

Stone is a professional volleyball player with a strong college and pro background. She played middle blocker for the Oregon Ducks while studying journalism.

After college, Stone played for several teams, including Volero Le Cannet in France and Las Pinkin De Corozal in Puerto Rico, where she wore jersey No. 10. She has also competed in the Athletes Unlimited league in the U.S.

