Jordan Love's girlfriend Ronika Stone debuts new nickname for Packers QB on SNF after Chiefs demolition

Jordan Love has received his fair share of love and frustration from Packers and NFL fans alike in his young career. One person who loves the quarterback regardless is his girlfriend Ronika Stone. Stone showed her support for Love and made a huge statement after Green Bay's 27-19 win over the Chiefs on SNF.

She took to her Instagram story to give her boyfriend a new nickname while wearing a T-shirt with multiple images of him on it:

"KING OF THE NORTH"

Jordan Love's GF with a nickname for him after win over the Chiefs

A case could be made that the nickname could stick after his Week 13 performance versus the defending Super Bowl champions. He threw for 267 yards and three touchdowns on 25-of-36 passing in the SNF matchup. It marked his fourth straight game with at least two touchdowns and 250 yards passing.

Jordan Love made his first NFL start against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2021 season at Arrowhead Stadium. Stone and Love's mother, Anna Love, were in attendance but were seated at the top of the stadium as binoculars had to be used.

Anna got a better seat this time around in the Packers suite to watch her son defeat Kansas City in Week 13.

Love and the Packers (6-6) placed themselves in the hunt for a playoff spot in the NFC with the win on SNF. They also moved into a tie for second place in the NFC North with the Minnesota Vikings, with both trailing the Detroit Lions (9-3) by three games.

Who is Ronika Stone, Jordan Love's GF?

Ronika Stone with Jordan Love at a Packers game in October 2022. Credit: Ronika Stone (IG)

Ronika Stone is no stranger to being around an NFL player, as her dad, Ron Stone, played offensive line for 12 seasons in the league. He played for four teams, winning a Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys in the 1995 season.

Stone is an athlete in her own right. She played volleyball for the Oregon Ducks from 2016 to 2019. She is third in program history in career blocks and points.

Upon graduating from Oregon, she repped her boyfriend wearing No. 10 when playing overseas in France and Puerto Rico. Stone signed to play with San Diego Pro Volleyball in October.