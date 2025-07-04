Jordan Love's wife Ronika shares hilarious wedding photoshoot blooper featuring brother RJ Stone [PHOTO]

Jordan Love tied the knot with his wife Ronika Stone in a beachside wedding ceremony on Sunday. Throughout the week, Stone kept fans updated with different pictures from her special day with Love. On Thursday, Stone shared a hilarious blooper photo from her wedding photoshoot which featured her brother Ron Stone Jr.

Ronika Stone shared a picture from Ron's Instagram post which captured the hilarious blooper. In the photo, Ron can be seen swiftly getting off the stage as Stone kissed her husband Jordan Love after having exchanged vows. In her story, Stone revealed how she and her brother practiced "him getting out" of that exact shot quite a few times beforehand.

"The way we practiced him getting out of the shot," Stone wrote in her story.

Jordan Love's wife Ronika shares hilarious wedding blooper featuring brother (Image Credit: Ronika/IG)

"Stone Cold Love! Congrats to the newly weds!" Ron wrote in the caption of his post.

Before Ron's wedding tribute to the couple, Ronika Stone's sister Ronna expressed her emotions about the former Oregon volleyball player's marriage with the Green Bay Packers quarterback. On Monday, Ronna posted a clip of Ronika checking out the final look of her wedding gown on her Instagram story. The story also highlighted an emotional message from Ronna, who wrote:

"Little sister got married yesterday and is officially Mrs. Love. Definitely a core memory getting to celebrate my favourite couple while being surrounded by all my favourite people and I couldn't be more grateful for this life. I love the Love's."

Jordan Love and Ronika Stone received a 3-word message from Sean Clifford for their wedding

Jordan Love received well-wishes from dozens of fans and many of his Green Bay Packers teammates, including Sean Clifford. Clifford dropped a special 3-word message, congratulating the newlywed couple in the comment section of their post.

"Gotta LOVE it!" Clifford commented.

Ronika Stone received congratulations from Sean Clifford, Kenny Clark, and Jacob Monk (Image Credit: Stone/IG)

Apart from Sean Clifford, Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark and center Jacob Monk also expressed their cheerful reactions to Love and Stone's wedding. Clark and Monk also had a similar comment:

"Congrats."

Apart from these players, Packers David Bakhtiari offensive tackle David Bakhtiari also made headlines for his viral jab at Aaron Rodgers in his congratulations message for Jordan Love and Ronika Stone.

