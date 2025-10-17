Jordan Love's wife Ronika Stone achieves major "dream" joining Olivia Culpo and Haley Cavinder in fashion tribute by NFL's official partner

Jordan Love's wife, Ronika Stone, cannot contain her happiness as she participates in the NFL and Abercrombie &amp; Fitch's campaign celebrating women in sports. On Thursday, the NFL and Abercrombie &amp; Fitch's official Instagram pages shared a reel featuring all three set to Hailee Steinfeld's &quot;Most Girls&quot; song.Apart from Love's wife, the post also featured Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo, and Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson's fiancée, Haley Cavinder. The post caption read:“In Her Own League—reframing what visibility means in sports culture and who gets to define it. These women are proving that strength, purpose, and presence come in more than one form. Entrepreneur @oliviaculpo, Registered Nurse @brooklynadams_, Athlete @haleycavinder, Creator @allisonkuch, Gold Medalist @chloekim, Athlete @ronikastone.”Stone commented on the reel, writing,&quot;What a dream&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe NFL and Abercrombie &amp; Fitch announced a multi-year partnership in August.&quot;As the NFL continues to evolve, we are partnering with brands that share our strategic vision,&quot; Tracie Rodburg, NFL's senior vice president for global partnerships stated.&quot;Naming Abercrombie &amp; Fitch as an official sponsor reinforces our position as a growing leader in the fashion community, creating deeper connections with our fans at the convergence of fandom and fashion and celebrating our players’ dynamic style,&quot; Rodburg added.Abercrombie &amp; Fitch is the NFL's first-ever official fashion partner.Ronika Stone's game-day look shines as Packers secure Week 6 victoryLast Sunday, the Packers recorded a 27-18 win over the Bengals. Love completed 19 of 26 passes for 259 yards. Off the field, Love's wife caught attention as she showcased her fashion sense on Instagram.She wore a dark brown tank top, a matching brown leather bomber jacket, and a white mini skirt with a black cow-print pattern. Stone added brown knee-high boots and sunglasses to complete her look. See for yourself:Ronika Stone Love's game-day look shines as the Packers secure a Week 6 victory [IG/@ronikastone]Also read: Jordan Love's wife Ronika Stone reveals unknown wedding detail on 1-month marriage anniversary