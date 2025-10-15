On Sunday, Jordan Love helped his team defeat the Cincinnati Bengals at Lambeau Field. While he starred on the field, the Packers quarterback had his biggest supporter cheering for him through the stands, his wife, Ronika Stone.Just like every other game this season, Ronika showed her love and excitement as the Packers posted a 27-18 win against the Bengals in Week 6. Love's wife gave her followers a closer look at her game-day fit on Instagram by sharing pictures from the stadium.“@abercrombie” and “#abercrombiepartner,” where the Packers QB’s wife listed her full outfit details: “Tank: Abercrombie, Jacket: Abercrombie, Skirt: Abercrombie,” she captioned.Ronika Stone was dressed in a dark brown tank top, a matching brown leather bomber jacket, and a white mini skirt with a black cow-print pattern. She completed the look with brown knee-high boots and a pair of sunglasses.Jordan Love's wife Ronika Stone glows in leather jacket and mini skirt combo at Bengals vs. Packers Week 6 clash [IG/@ronikastone]Jordan Love started the game with an interception in the red zone on the first drive, but he quickly recovered and played strongly. He completed 19 of 26 passes for 259 yards and one touchdown, finishing with a 101.3 passer rating.Also read: Jordan Love drops 1-letter reaction as wife Ronika Stone shines in Packers QB-inspired crop top during Week 1 game vs. LionsJordan Love's wife brings charm and laughter to Packers fans in Prime tailgate specialLast month, Ronika Stone teamed up with the NFL on Prime for a fun game-day collab at Lambeau Field. She chatted with die-hard Packers fans at tailgates. Later, the NFL on Prime and Love's wife shared a joint post on Instagram, giving followers a peek into her fan Q&amp;A moment.“Ronika Love took it to the tailgates to meet some true @packers fans 🧀,” the IG caption read.“Hey, everyone, it's Ronika Love. We're here at the beautiful Lambeau Field, hopping around some tailgates. Let's see what these fans are all about,” the Packers QB’s wife said in the video. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOne fan introduced Ronika to Mick the Mouse, a longtime tailgate mascot “from a cheese factory” who only comes out on game days. Another fan had Ronika play “Overrated or Underrated,” calling Spotted Cow beer and cheese curds overrated, but the Lambeau Leap “underrated.”Also read: Jordan Love's wife Ronika Stone reveals unknown wedding detail on 1-month marriage anniversary