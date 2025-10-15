  • home icon
  Jordan Love's wife Ronika Stone glows in leather jacket and mini skirt combo at Bengals vs. Packers Week 6 clash

Jordan Love's wife Ronika Stone glows in leather jacket and mini skirt combo at Bengals vs. Packers Week 6 clash

By Prasen
Modified Oct 15, 2025
Jordan Love's wife Ronika Stone glows in leather jacket and mini skirt combo at Bengals vs. Packers Week 6 clash

On Sunday, Jordan Love helped his team defeat the Cincinnati Bengals at Lambeau Field. While he starred on the field, the Packers quarterback had his biggest supporter cheering for him through the stands, his wife, Ronika Stone.

Just like every other game this season, Ronika showed her love and excitement as the Packers posted a 27-18 win against the Bengals in Week 6. Love's wife gave her followers a closer look at her game-day fit on Instagram by sharing pictures from the stadium.

“@abercrombie” and “#abercrombiepartner,” where the Packers QB’s wife listed her full outfit details: “Tank: Abercrombie, Jacket: Abercrombie, Skirt: Abercrombie,” she captioned.
Ronika Stone was dressed in a dark brown tank top, a matching brown leather bomber jacket, and a white mini skirt with a black cow-print pattern. She completed the look with brown knee-high boots and a pair of sunglasses.

Jordan Love&#039;s wife Ronika Stone glows in leather jacket and mini skirt combo at Bengals vs. Packers Week 6 clash [IG/@ronikastone]
Jordan Love's wife Ronika Stone glows in leather jacket and mini skirt combo at Bengals vs. Packers Week 6 clash [IG/@ronikastone]

Jordan Love started the game with an interception in the red zone on the first drive, but he quickly recovered and played strongly. He completed 19 of 26 passes for 259 yards and one touchdown, finishing with a 101.3 passer rating.

Jordan Love's wife brings charm and laughter to Packers fans in Prime tailgate special

Last month, Ronika Stone teamed up with the NFL on Prime for a fun game-day collab at Lambeau Field. She chatted with die-hard Packers fans at tailgates. Later, the NFL on Prime and Love's wife shared a joint post on Instagram, giving followers a peek into her fan Q&A moment.

“Ronika Love took it to the tailgates to meet some true @packers fans 🧀,” the IG caption read.
“Hey, everyone, it's Ronika Love. We're here at the beautiful Lambeau Field, hopping around some tailgates. Let's see what these fans are all about,” the Packers QB’s wife said in the video.
One fan introduced Ronika to Mick the Mouse, a longtime tailgate mascot “from a cheese factory” who only comes out on game days. Another fan had Ronika play “Overrated or Underrated,” calling Spotted Cow beer and cheese curds overrated, but the Lambeau Leap “underrated.”

About the author
Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Edited by Prasen
