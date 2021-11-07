Is Jordan Love vaccinated? Packers QB clears the air amidst Aaron Rodgers COVID fiasco

If it wasn't clear yet, Aaron Rodgers, the Packers' current quarterback, is unvaccinated. Now, many are wondering if Jordan Love, the quarterback of the future, is vaccinated. With Covid landing in Green Bay over the last week, the vaccination status of the backup quarterback is suddenly a hot topic. Jordan Love spoke about his vaccination status during the leadup to his first NFL start.

When asked about his Covid-19 vaccination status, Love kept his answer short and sweet. "Yeah, I'm vaccinated," Love said, according to Matt Schneidman. Despite his answer being short and sweet, it opens the door to a host of implications.

The biggest takeaway from this is the language he used. His answer wasn't murky. He didn't sidestep the question. Instead, the quarterback faced it head-on. Rodgers has used very specific wording to throw off fans, the media and the NFL about his vaccination status all season long.

The quarterback has said that he was "immunized," not vaccinated. In other words, he elected to use unorthodox remedies as a buffer against Covid-19, instead of getting the shots. With Love saying the word "vaccinated," there is no doubt that he has received the shots and is fully complying with the NFL's Covid protocols.

The next biggest takeaway is that Love is willing to openly differ from Rodgers. By saying he's vaccinated, he's electing to not follow Rodgers' example. For a young quarterback mentoring behind one of the greatest of the generation, this is a bold move. If he's willing to go in a different direction than Rodgers with this, is he willing to take another approach in other ways?

Sunday's game may show a different type of quarterback compared to what Packers fans are used to seeing. While Rodgers is a scrambling quarterback, Love could be different in how he moves in the pocket and which receivers he chooses to target. Other differences between the two could take years to unravel, but this is the first time Love has openly gone against the Rodgers' example.

Of course, there is a chance that Love had no idea about Rodgers' stance on the topic. However, as someone whose job it is to study the quarterback, it would be a surprise if he was completely clueless on this. If he was indeed clueless, was he studying the quarterback as much as he should?

The last takeaway is that, with his answer, Love has positioned himself as a quieter, more humble option at the position. This could be a reason the Packers would be even more inclined to switch to Love in 2022. Of course, while many expect Rodgers to move on next season, nothing has been set in stone. Rodgers, technically, could still be a Packer in 2022.

However, when comparing the two, the Packers may see a massive upgrade in the area of public relations and overall temperament with Love. This could be another reason for the Packers to officially pull the kill switch on Rodgers' future in Green Bay.

Jordan Love's first start will come against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, November 7th, at 4:25 PM EST.

