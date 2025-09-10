Jordan Mason Waiver Wire Week 2: Should you add Vikings RB? Fantasy outlook and projections explored

Running back Jordan Mason was acquired by the Minnesota Vikings this offseason in a trade that occurred back in May. The Vikings traded the San Francisco 49ers a 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2026 sixth-round pick in exchange for Mason and a 2025 sixth-round pick.

With the departure of backup running back Cam Akers, the Vikings looked to add more depth to the backfield, picking up Mason, who had the most productive season of his career last year with the San Francisco 49ers.

Mason rushed for 789 yards on 153 carries and scored three rushing touchdowns last season as Christian McCaffrey missed the majority of the year.

Should you add Vikings RB Jordan Mason in Week 2 Waiver Wire?

NFL: SEP 08 Vikings at Bears - Source: Getty

Jordan Mason could be an interesting waiver wire add heading into Week 2. The Vikings signed free agent running back Aaron Jones last season, and he rushed for the most yards in a single season in his career last year with 1,138 yards. Jones was then awarded a two-year $20 million extension this offseason.

While Jones is the Vikings' No. 1 running back, Mason surprisingly played more snaps in the team's debut against the Chicago Bears on Monday night. Mason played 30 snaps to Jones' 28, and outrushed him with 68 yards to 23.

Mason was the more efficient rusher, rushing for an average of 4.5 yards per carry to Jones' 2.9. Jones was more involved in the passing game, though, hauling in three receptions and tying a team-high 44 yards while hauling in a touchdown.

Jordan Mason fantasy outlook for 2025 NFL season

Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears - Source: Getty

Monday night's game could provide what the future could look like in Minnesota's backfield. Yes, Aaron Jones rushed for 1,000 yards last season and was extended this offseason, but he is 30 years old.

Even if Jones has a solid year this year, the Vikings will need to look for life after Jones, and so far, Jordan Mason is on the right track to take over Minnesota's backfield. When that is, is a big question.

Still, Mason could be a solid flex option or RB2 option if he does continue to play more snaps than Jones. If Jones were to get injured at any point, then picking up Mason would be even more of a priority on the waiver wire if he is available.

