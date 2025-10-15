On Saturday, Rachel Bush, wife of Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt carousel post. Reflecting on the couple's journey in Buffalo, Bush wrote about the joy and gratitude she feels returning to Highmark Stadium.

Her post reflected on eight years of memories and the meaningful life they’ve built with the Bills’ community.

“Things we love: football season in Buffalo🦬🏈 the other day I realized we’ve been here since I was 19 🥹 This year I’m just so full of joy and gratitude. Happy to be back 💃🏽✨ What’s been built here over the years and what we get to be apart of once again is irreplaceable. Go Bills ❤️💙,” Poyer’s wife wrote in the caption.

Poyer reacted to her wife's post by dropping four red and blue heart emojis in the comment. In one of the pictures, Bush glowed dressed in a white customised Bill’s game day outfit. The outfit featured Bill’s red and blue logo.

“We’ve been here since I was 19”: Jordan Poyer reacts to wife Rachel Bush reminiscing 8 years journey at Bills’ Highmark stadium [IG/@rachelbush]

Jordan Poyer's wife opens up about life as an NFL player's partner

Rachel Bush's wife spoke exclusively with PEOPLE last week about life as an NFL wife and the ups and downs of being part of the WAG world. The 27-year-old met her husband Jordan Poyer nine years ago when she was just 18.

Bush has stayed chiefly in Buffalo while being with Poyer, despite him playing for three different teams since they started dating.

“I was kind of hiding. It was such a funky year for us. Obviously, I had my own name, but I didn't want people out to know I was pregnant yet. So I hid from the limelight that year,” Bush tells PEOPLE.

Bush says returning to Buffalo has been special for her family. "It's just so hard for me to speak on Miami because it was such a short stint there. My heart obviously is Buffalo and the Buffalo Bills when it comes to football. I'm just happy to be back here. Cloud nine."

Bush also said the love Jordan has for Buffalo and their family bond makes life there truly special and incomparable.

