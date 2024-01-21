Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush has seldom shied away from voicing her opinion on social media. Popular on Instagram and Twitter, Bush is most times commended for her bold statements on matters. This includes personal matters as well as on-field topics involving Poyer and the Buffalo Bills.

This week, as the Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs Divisional round clash approached, Bush addressed the much-discussed NFL script conspiracy theory.

The tweet, addressing the supposed Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers, read:

"The NFL isn’t even hiding the script anymore. My buddy just sent me this from a local news station in Memphis. 😑#NFL".

Bush, who often cheers for Jordan Poyer, wasn't happy with the script.

"I’m taking notes on all these smh somebody better change the script now! 🤣"

Considering the Super Bowl prediction, the Buffalo Bills should not advance past their Divisional round game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fans have previously accused the NFL of being rigged, mostly if there was an unexpected win, an inexplicable mistake by a player, or a poor decision by the referees. Following the Niners' recent win against the Green Bay Packers, a few fans took to Twitter (now X) to discuss the same. Many called the NFL rigged, unhappy about the 49ers victory.

Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush was unhappy over NBC cutting C.J. Stroud's ‘praise Jesus’ comment

A few days ago, Rachel Bush was quick to defend C.J. Stroud, whose Jesus comment was cut by NBC. Stroud, open and vocal about his religion, thanked Christ in his postgame interview after the Houston Texans beat the Cleveland Browns in their Wild Card clash.

“First and foremost, I just want to give all glory and praise to my Lord, Jesus Christ," Stroud said in the interview.

The NBC, as mentioned, cut that part out. Bush, sharing the topic on her Instagram story, expressed her disappointment.

Image Credit: Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush's official IG account

"Oooff society is so backwards," Rachel Bush wrote.

In another tweet, Bush had commented on Orchard Park's extreme weather. Of course, regular visitors and residents were used to it.

"Orchard park is always another world 😭😂 we’ve learned that over the years lol it’s actually mind blowing the difference 15 minutes can make here."

With the Bills facing the Chiefs for the Divisional round game, one can expect more such comments and game-day moments from Bush.