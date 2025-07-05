Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush poses in American flag-themed swimwear on occasion of "Happy 4th" [PHOTO]

Jordan Poyer's wife, Rachel Bush, celebrated this year's 4th of July with a show of American pride. She posted photos of herself in patriotic swimwear on Instagram.

The model and influencer posed in a American flag-themed swimsuit on Saturday. Bush captioned her post:

“Happy 4th!! 🇺🇸🫶🏽✨🧨”

Bush has maintained an active social media presence, often documenting her life with veteran NFL safety, Jordan Poyer. Bush and Poyer married in 2018 and have a daughter, Aliyah Anne.

Over the past decade, Poyer has played for multiple NFL teams, which includes a long tenure with the Buffalo Bills, and more recently, the Miami Dolphins.

Jordan Poyer publicly supports wife's social media success amid career uncertainty

While Poyer remains a free agent heading into the upcoming season, Bush’s social media has seen massive growth. Her content often highlights personal milestones and vacations. The latest Independence Day post follows a series of recent updates that have documented her summer activities.

Miami Dolphins v Houston Texans - Source: Getty

In April, Jordan Poyer publicly praised Bush’s posts from a trip to Miami, leaving an affectionate comment that read:

"My QUEEN, my peace, my power. You shine so bright the world can’t help but look 😍 ILY."

In a March Instagram Q&A session, Bush recounted how their connection began in college in Florida, eventually leading to marriage. Bush has previously shared that she reached out to Poyer first on social media. They tied the knot in a ceremony held in Jamaica shortly after Poyer’s first season with the Buffalo Bills.

After completing his 12th NFL season, Poyer is currently a free agent weighing his next move. The veteran defensive back, who spent seven years with the Buffalo Bills before a stint in Miami, has spoken openly about wanting to keep playing if the right opportunity comes. He has also acknowledged the challenges of the current free agency market for veteran safeties, as per NFL.com.

Jordan Poyer described the possibility of returning to the Bills as his “ideal scenario,” saying the organization still feels like home. He explained that retiring in Buffalo would be a fitting conclusion to the most successful stretch of his career, when he helped transform the team into a playoff contender and earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.

