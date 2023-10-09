Rachel Bush, the wife of NFL player Jordan Poyer, expressed her views on the Israel-Palestine conflict. The social media influencer offered her condolences and prayed for the betterment of the population. But she recently released a strong statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Rachel Buch is known for expressing her unfiltered opinions on social media, and has also in the past extended her support for former President Donald Trump.

This time, Bush said that when Trump was in administration as the president of the U.S., “we had no wars.” She wrote:

"We has no wars with Trump in office. As a nation, we had respect with Trump in office. Of course the timing of these ongoing issues just happen to be aligning perfectly with the upcoming election. But I do hope you all remember what a strong nation looks like when run properly."

Image Credit: Rachel Bush's X tweet

Rachel Bush raised issues about taxes and blamed the White House

Rachel Bush has been utilizing her social media platform to address pressing political and social issues. Recently, she voiced her concerns about taxation and the lack of transparency regarding the government's allocation of funds.

This isn't the first instance of Rachel engaging with political matters; she previously spoke out about the cancellation of a charity golf tournament at a Donald Trump-affiliated golf course.

Aside from her advocacy, Rachel also shares pictures from the time she attends the Buffalo Bills games. Bush was recently seen partying in London before the team played against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

During the offseason, Bush highlighted her travels, particularly her vacation in Greece, with captivating photos and videos. Rachel's vacation and game-day posts remain engaging and continue to captivate her audience.