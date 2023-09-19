Jordan Poyer’s wife Rachel Bush raises problem with taxes, points to White House’s ‘nonsensical’ $6,200,000,000 explanation

Jordan Poyer's wife, Rachel Bush, never holds back from expressing her true views online. Recently, the Instagram influencer quoted a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Rachel Bush replied to a tweet that questioned where the money went that the government spent on various sectors. The model was exasperated and replied by saying that the government wants citizens to pay more tax but does not answer them as to where the money went. She wrote:

"And they want us to keep paying taxes. Feeding into this nonsense. What are we doing."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

This was not the first time that Poyer's wife had spoken out against a political matter. Back in June, she addressed why her husband's charity golf tournament that was scheduled to happen at one of Donald Trump's golf courses was cancelled.

The Pro Bowler had informed his followers on social media that the tournament was cancelled because many attendees hesitated to partake in the event because it was affiliated with the former president.

“The event was cancelled due to the arrogance of others, and then backing out last minute leaving us in a difficult spot to make everything happen properly,” Bush tweeted. “Especially while we are on a family vacation.. We want it to be great and next year it will be outstanding! Thank you!”

Rachel Bush posted a throwback video of her Greek vacation

Rachel Bush had her followers swooning over her recent escapade to the dreamy landscapes of Greece. Through a series of envy-inducing photos and videos, she took her admirers on a virtual journey across picturesque locations and thrilling escapades.

However, not everything was smooth sailing in this paradise. Despite her claims of an all-natural look, keen-eyed fans couldn't help but spot what seemed like telltale signs of cosmetic enhancements. The debate stirred by suspicions about eyelash extensions, botox fillers and hair extensions sparked online discussions.

Regardless of the cosmetic conjectures, Rachel's vacation chronicles continued to hold her audience captive. Each post was a visual delight, transporting everyone to the realms of luxury and wanderlust.