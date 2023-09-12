WATCH: Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush recaps exotic Greece vacation ahead of Week 2

Rachel Bush, the wife of Buffalo Bills star safety Jordan Poyer, has certainly had a spectacular summer vacation, and her social media has been the travelogue of envy. Her globetrotting adventures took her to stunning destinations like Switzerland and Greece, where she didn't miss a beat in sharing breathtaking photos of her experiences.

Rachel Bush treated her fans to a visual feast with a captivating TikTok video showcasing the breathtaking locales she explored during her summer getaway. As a social media influencer, she made sure to keep her followers entertained, and this video was no exception.

The video featured Rachel savoring the sunny season in stylish bikinis and having a blast dancing with her friends on a boat. She also offered glimpses of her vibrant nights at the disco and sun-soaked days diving into the crystal-clear beach waters. It was a summertime adventure that left everyone wishing they could join her on this unforgettable journey.

While Rachel has been living it up on her travels, her husband, Jordan Poyer, has been making waves on the football field as a pivotal part of the Buffalo Bills. His impressive performance in the team's secondary has solidified his status as a key player. When the offseason approached, the Bills re-signed the defensive powerhouse, ensuring that their roster remained stacked for the upcoming season.

Rachel Bush found herself in hot water

Rachel Bush, the spouse of Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer, recently stirred up a bit of controversy among her followers. She asserted that she hadn't undergone any cosmetic procedures, a statement that didn't sit well with some fans. They pointed out apparent indications of eyelash extensions, botox fillers and hair extensions in her photos, making her claim appear somewhat misleading.

Furthermore, Rachel shared that she had been offered a significant sum of money to create an AI version of herself. This revelation generated considerable buzz on social media, prompting discussions and debates among her followers and the broader online community.