Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush didn't waste any time defending her husband on social media.

With their annual charity golf event canceled, Poyer was at the receiving end of some heavy backlash. Scheduled to be held at the Trump National in Doral, the event has been pushed to next year.

Apparently, a few sponsors pulled out due to 'external' factors, causing them to cancel.

Bush reacted on Twitter, standing with her husband while confirming their values. Despite the issues with Trump's organization, the couple will continue to hold the golf event at the same venue next year.

"Let’s be very clear. Jordan did not cancel his event. We will always stand proudly with our beliefs and hold true to them. Publicly. And we can easily spend our own money to fund the tournament. It wasn’t about that. Tournament will be at same spot next year. Trump’s course."

Despite some backlash, there was also support from Bush's followers. A few lauded her and Poyer for their work, already ready to sign up for the upcoming events.

Josh Allen supported Jordan Poyer's decision amid online backlash and hate

Despite the backlash, Bills star Josh Allen was quick to show his support.

Poyer announced the news on social media, posting a lengthy caption as he explained the situation to his followers.

Image credit: Jordan Poyer's official Instagram (@j_poyer21)

"I regret to inform you that my annual Golf Charity Event in South Florida, originally scheduled for July 10th at the Blue Monster at Trump National in Doral, has been rescheduled for next year. Unfortunately, the location of the event led to a few sponsors and golfers withdrawing at the last minute due to external pressures. While it’s disappointing, I respect their decision."

Allen sent his love via the comments on the post:

Image credit: Jordan Poyer's official Instagram (@j_poyer21)

Bush also encouraged her husband, hoping that others could emulate him.

WR Gabe Davis also commented on the post, advising everyone to be themselves and carry on. Touched by the responses and support, Poyer made sure to thank everyone individually.

