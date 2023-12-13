Josh Allen breaks silence on controversial exchange with Patrick Mahomes after Bills’ win vs Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was criticized a lot for his outburst at the end of the 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He was seen yelling at the game officials and complaining to Josh Allen as well.

Many felt that Mahomes shouldn't have talked the way he did to Allen. However, the Buffalo Bills quarterback had no issues with it. Allen was recently asked about the incident with Mahomes, and he clarified that the latter reached out to him afterward.

Josh Allen said:

"He reached out to me and it's football, it's a game of emotions. I know he didn't mean anything by it, the cameras caught the last few seconds of what we were talking about. He is the ultimate competitor, he wants to win and that's why he is who he is."

Allen knew how frustrated Mahomes was due to the controversial offside call on Kadarius Toney. At that moment, it would have been difficult for any good player to contain his emotions, and the Chiefs quarterback later apologized for his actions.

This was the first time in his career that the reigning NFL MVP snapped and went out of character. However, since Allen has no issue with the incident, people should stop going after Mahomes.

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes have the utmost respect for each other

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are arguably the two best quarterbacks in the league. Both of them have had some thrilling games against each other and treated football fans with their brilliance. Despite the big rivalry between the Chiefs and the Bills, Mahomes and Allen have a good relationship with each other.

They are friends off the field and have the utmost respect for each other. Last year, we saw them playing golf together in a tournament against Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen. Going forward, we might see them playing together again as, along with Joe Burrow, they are the face of the modern NFL.

The Bills did come away with a win in Week 14, but the Chiefs could have a chance of revenge if the two teams face each other in the playoffs. The last time these two teams played in the playoffs, it was one of the best games in NFL history. The Chiefs won a thrilling game in overtime to make it to the 2022 AFC Championship Game.