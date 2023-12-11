NFL Rumors: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs HC Andy Reid could be sanctioned after unleashing fiery rant against NFL refs

The NFL could sanction Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid after their comments about the refs on Sunday. The Chiefs suffered a 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but it ended with some controversy.

After Buffalo took the lead with less than two minutes to go, Kansas City began marching down the field. On a 2nd and 10 from the Bills' 49-yard line, Mahomes threw a dart to Travis Kelce who then lateraled the ball to Kadarius Toney, who ran into the endzone.

However, the play was called back due to Toney lining up offside, and Kansas City ended up turning the ball over on down to lose the game.

Following the loss, Mahomes was livid on the field, lost his composure and got right into a ref's face about the call.

After the game, Mahomes voiced his frustration with the refs for the call.

"I've played seven years (and) never had offensive offside called,'' Mahomes said. "That's elementary school (stuff) we're talking about. There was no warning throughout the entire game. Then you wait until there's a minute left in the game to make a call like that?

"It's tough. Lost for words. It's tough. Regardless if we win or lose, just the end of another game and we're talking about the refs. It's just not what we want for the NFL and for football."

Andy Reid also took aim at the refs and said that call was an embarrassment to the NFL.

"Very disappointed that it ended the way it did," Reid said. "Normally I'll get -- I never use any of this as excuses, but normally I get a warning before something like that happens in a big game. (It's) a bit embarrassing in the National Football League for that to take place…

"I've been in the league a long time and I haven't had one like that. So, not where, at least in that kind of position there where it is not given a heads up to."

Now, after both Mahomes and Reid criticized the refs, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport revealed they could face punishment.

While it's uncertain if the NFL will hand down any punishment to either Mahomes or Reid for their criticism of the officials, it is a real possibility.

Refs double down on offside call against Chiefs

Although Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid were frustrated with the call, after the game, ref Carl Ceffers doubled down on it being correct:

"Ultimately, they are responsible for wherever they line up. No warning is required, especially if they are lined up so far offsides where they're actually blocking our view of the ball. We would give them a warning if it was anywhere close, but this particular one is beyond a warning."

With the refs calling Toney offside, it led to the Chiefs losing 20-17 to the Bills. With the loss, Kansas City fell to 8-5 on the season and have lost back-to-back games. While the Chiefs need to put this behind them quickly, that may be easier said than done.