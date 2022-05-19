WATCH: Bills QB Josh Allen places flowers down at memorial for victims of shooting in Buffalo supermarket

Josh Allen and the entire Buffalo Bills team came out to the site of the tragic mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. Speaking to local reporters, Allen expressed his mourning and support for the community shaken by the domestic terrorist attack.

Sports Illustrated



Josh Allen places flowers down for the victims of the Buffalo shooting

Allen revealed that head coach Sean McDermott asked the team if anyone wanted to come out and pay their respects and show support to the local community. The star quarterback indicated that every single player stood up and rallied together to come out and show that the team is here for the city and the neighborhood targeted by the attack.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback expressed his feelings for the victims of the tragedy:

“Give some hope, share some grief.”

He also briefly commented on the tragedy:

“What happened here is disgusting. It’s despicable. We’re just here to brighten people’s day and try to help move past this.”

Sean McDermott, Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and dozens of their teammates and staff members have arrived to Jefferson Avenue to help serve food and volunteer

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills provide support to local community

Not only did the entire Bills team come out to share their grief with the community over the mass shooting, the team provided other support. The Bills Foundation announced a $200,000 donation to local response efforts, and the NFL Foundation matched the $200,000 donation as well.

The Bills players traveled by bus and emerged wearing black t-shirts with the words “Choose Love.” Each player was holding bouquets of flowers to lay at the memorial site, which also bears the names of the ten victims.

Alongside the quarterback, Bills GM Brandon Beane, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds were on site. The Buffalo Sabres’ NHL players also came out and showed their support. Other Buffalo pro sports teams like the Buffalo Bandits lacrosse team were also present in a show of love, support and solidarity.

According to the AP, an 18-year-old white man allegedly drove three hours to the supermarket in Buffalo before killing 10 people at the store. The grocery store is located on Buffalo’s East Side and serves as a community hub.

To help the Buffalo community, WGRZ has a list of donation drives and charities.

Edited by John Maxwell