"He was just so shy, and I wasn’t at the time" - Josh Allen 'ghosted' GF Brittany Williams for a year after awkward first date

Josh Allen and his girlfriend Brittany Williams have been together for around five years. Though they got together in 2017, they have some preceding history. Apparently, the Buffalo Bills star ended up ghosting Williams for a year.

Allen, who started playing in 2018, has been with the Bills his entire NFL career. Williams, 25, studied in the same high school as the star QB. Together for a long time, one always features on the other's social media.

During a recent podcast appearance, Williams shared details about their earlier meetings. They apparently met on Allen's brother's birthday, sharing a moment together before they even got together. Of course, this was when they were both just eight years old.

However, after one small date night when they were teenagers, Williams claims that Allen did not speak with her for a whole year.

"I don’t think we talked for a year after that night… He was just so shy, and I wasn’t at the time."

"He ghosted me for like a year, but at the same time, I was like ‘OK, I get it, things are just not in our timing right now'. I knew it wasn’t meant to be at the time but I always knew in the back of my head it’s not over.”

It was Williams who invited Josh Allen to her school’s Sadie Hawkins dance. The NFL star was shy, and Williams revealed that the boys at her school were mean to him.

Despite not speaking for 12 months, the 25-year-old was confident that their story was not over yet.

Josh Allen and Brittany Williams love to travel together

A significant part of the couple's life is dedicated to traveling together. Their social media is proof of the same, always complete with stunning photos.

Earlier this year, Williams shared an image of them at a family-owned ranch in Wyoming.

Williams herself is a Pilates instructor, having attended Firebaugh High School in California and Clovis North High School. She has also studied agriculture business, picking up dancing and cheerleading. Interestingly, Allen was turned down by Fresno State, where Williams was a cheerleader.

With the NFL season here, one can expect to see Williams at many of Allen's games.

The Bills started this season with a 31-10 win against the Los Angeles Rams. Josh Allen led his team to the win, living up to the talk of him being an early MVP favorite.

