  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Josh Allen goes on dinner date with wife Hailee Steinfeld hours before sitting out Bills' loss to Giants in preseason game [PHOTO]

Josh Allen goes on dinner date with wife Hailee Steinfeld hours before sitting out Bills' loss to Giants in preseason game [PHOTO]

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Aug 11, 2025 11:30 GMT
Josh Allen goes on dinner date with wife Hailee Steinfeld
Josh Allen's wife Hailee Steinfeld (Image Source: Getty)

Josh Allen enjoyed a dinner date with his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, ahead of the Buffalo Bills' preseason game against the New York Giants. The Bills quarterback is gearing up for his first season after tying the knot with the actor and singer.

Ad

His team played its first preseason game against the Giants on Saturday. On Sunday, a fan page “Hailee Steinfeld Source” shared a picture of the couple enjoying dinner on its X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption:

"Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen were casually eating dinner downtown in Buffalo yesterday."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Steinfeld wore a comfortable black hoodie and tied her hair in a bun, while the NFL star donned a brown shirt.

Buffalo Bills, however, had a tough time on the field, losing the game against the New York Giants on Saturday as Josh Allen skipped the game.

After a phenomenal last season where the Bills fell one win short of qualifying for the Super Bowl, they are looking forward to maintaining their momentum this season. However, they had a disappointing start in the preseason.

Ad

They will play against the Chicago Bears on Aug. 18 followed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 24 before starting the regular season against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 8.

Steinfeld will be attending Fan Expo Canada at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on Aug. 24, when her husband’s team will play their final game of the preseason.

Josh Allen sends his wife a two-word message ahead of preseason game

Last week, Josh Allen’s wife, Hailee Steinfeld, celebrated the first anniversary of her weekly newsletter, Beau Society. On the Instagram account of the newsletter, she shared a picture of a cake to celebrate the milestone.

Ad

The post was reshared by Allen on his Instagram story with a two-word caption to celebrate it.

"So proud", he wrote.
Josh Allen sends his wife a two-word message ahead of the preseason game/@ joshallenqb
Josh Allen sends his wife a two-word message ahead of the preseason game/@ joshallenqb

Allen had also opened up about his wedding with Steinfeld last week in the first episode of HBO’s “Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills.”

Ad
"Got married May 31st. I don't know if people know that, but that was best night of my life, honestly. And my wife's life, I think, that's what she says," he said.

Allen and Steinfeld tied the knot in a lavish ceremony attended by their family members and friends in May, held in Santa Barbara, California.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications