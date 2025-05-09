Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld don't enjoy 'parading themselves around' like Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift: Report

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance has inspired many couples of this generation. However, Josh Allen and his fiancée - Hailee Steinfeld - don't enjoy Swift and Kelce's relationship dynamics. Specifically, Steinfeld and Allen don't want to be inspired by the star couple's openness towards their romance.

On Friday, the Daily Mail released an exclusive report in which an unnamed source revealed how Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld have limited their public outings, unlike Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Per the source, the Bills couple does not enjoy "parading themselves around" like Swift and Kelce.

"Besides being at any of her premieres or anything else to support her, Josh and Hailee aren't going to be seen a lot going out to dinner and parading themselves around like Taylor and Travis do," the source reported to the publication.

The source further explained how Josh Allen has been focused on "winning the Super Bowl," and everything else comes second for the Bills quarterback. Even though Allen has accepted that his relationship cannot reach the same fame as Swift and Kelce. However, the quarterback plans to:

"Remain mostly on the sidelines for things that would make his status and fame more with Hailee."

Josh Allen's fiancée Hailee Steinfeld received praise from Bills GM Brandon Beane

On Tuesday, Buffalo Bills's general manager Brandon Beane was interviewed by Rich Eisen on his show. In one interview segment, Beane talked about his impression of Josh Allen's fiancée Hailee Steinfeld. Praising the Hawkeye actress for her contribution to the women's community of Bills, Beane said:

"I'll tell you what Rich, she is as humble as they come," Beane said. "She's done a lot of stuff with our local women, the wives, girlfriends of the club, and I've heard it not only from my wife, but so many of the others, like, just how down-to-earth she is for the success she's had."

Besides praising Hailee Steinfeld, Brandon Beane talked about his expectations for Josh Allen's wedding. Beane joked that he has been expecting "good booze" from the quarterback and actress's nuptials. Nevertheless, Steinfeld recently shared a wedding timeline for her wedding with Bills's quarterback.

