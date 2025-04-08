  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Hailee Steinfeld shares wedding timeline update with $330,000,000 QB Josh Allen

Hailee Steinfeld shares wedding timeline update with $330,000,000 QB Josh Allen

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Apr 08, 2025 19:00 GMT
Hailee Steinfeld shares wedding timeline update with $330,000,000 QB Josh Allen
Hailee Steinfeld shares wedding timeline update with $330,000,000 QB Josh Allen. (IMAGN)

Josh Allen's fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld, shared a small update about her wedding plans with the Buffalo Bills quarterback and reigning NFL MVP. While promoting her new movie Sinners, Steinfeld was asked about the wedding by “Extra’s” Carlos Greer. She said:

Ad
“We are in the middle of a press tour. We got a movie coming out in 12 days? Six, something. We're focused on that." [5:51]
youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On April 1, Allen and Steinfeld lit up the red carpet at the premiere of her new movie. The couple turned heads as they posed for cameras.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Hailee wowed everyone in a bright red dress and black heels, while Allen, who is signed to a six-year, $330 million contract, matched her look in a classic black tuxedo. Additionally, his shoes had a small touch of red, perfectly matching her dress.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld got engaged during the Bills' bye week

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld got engaged on November 22, 2024.

Ad

Josh popped the question with a beautiful round diamond ring. The special spot was decorated with pink and red roses in the shape of an arch.

Hailee shared the happy news on Instagram with a photo and the simple caption:

“11•22•24."
Ad

The couple started dating in spring 2023 and made their first public appearance together at a hockey game in October that year.

Hailee Steinfeld visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and while she was there to talk about her new horror movie Sinners, the talk quickly turned to her love life.

As Fallon showed a sweet photo of Steinfeld’s fiancé, Josh Allen, proposing to her in California, the crowd cheered.

Ad
"I have been given a very warm welcome," she said of Buffalo. "The people are incredible. It's such a wonderful, wonderful place. I love it so much."
Ad

To show just how much Buffalo loves her back, Fallon also shared a photo of a huge billboard in downtown Buffalo.

It read, The Queen City has a new queen. Congratulations, Josh and Hailee.

About the author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field, with publications such as The Sports Rush, Pinkvilla, Odds Scanner, Hindustan Times Digital Streams, Thrillophillia.com, and Trade Brains.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी