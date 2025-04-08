Hailee Steinfeld shares wedding timeline update with $330,000,000 QB Josh Allen

Josh Allen's fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld, shared a small update about her wedding plans with the Buffalo Bills quarterback and reigning NFL MVP. While promoting her new movie Sinners, Steinfeld was asked about the wedding by “Extra’s” Carlos Greer. She said:

“We are in the middle of a press tour. We got a movie coming out in 12 days? Six, something. We're focused on that." [5:51]

On April 1, Allen and Steinfeld lit up the red carpet at the premiere of her new movie. The couple turned heads as they posed for cameras.

Hailee wowed everyone in a bright red dress and black heels, while Allen, who is signed to a six-year, $330 million contract, matched her look in a classic black tuxedo. Additionally, his shoes had a small touch of red, perfectly matching her dress.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld got engaged during the Bills' bye week

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld got engaged on November 22, 2024.

Josh popped the question with a beautiful round diamond ring. The special spot was decorated with pink and red roses in the shape of an arch.

Hailee shared the happy news on Instagram with a photo and the simple caption:

“11•22•24."

The couple started dating in spring 2023 and made their first public appearance together at a hockey game in October that year.

Hailee Steinfeld visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and while she was there to talk about her new horror movie Sinners, the talk quickly turned to her love life.

As Fallon showed a sweet photo of Steinfeld’s fiancé, Josh Allen, proposing to her in California, the crowd cheered.

"I have been given a very warm welcome," she said of Buffalo. "The people are incredible. It's such a wonderful, wonderful place. I love it so much."

To show just how much Buffalo loves her back, Fallon also shared a photo of a huge billboard in downtown Buffalo.

It read, “The Queen City has a new queen. Congratulations, Josh and Hailee.”

