"Josh Allen was horrible" - NFL fans demand Stefon Diggs to request trade after Bills' MNF OT loss vs. Jets

Stefon Diggs would have been left with a horrible sinking feeling as Josh Allen contrived to lose their opening game of the 2023 NFL season to the New York Jets. The Buffalo Bills had this match won and gave it away.

New York's offseason was dominated by Aaron Rodgers' trade. The former Green Bay Packers quarterback took all of four snaps before leaving the game with a leg injury. Zach Wilson came in to play instead and his struggles were evident throughout the game as he struggled to get the offense going.

But give a quarterback a chance again and again, and there is a good chance they might pull something off. Something similar happened here as Josh Allen threw three interceptions and fumbled the ball once, giving the Jets an opportunity to come back.

In the fourth quarter, with the Jets down 13-6, Zach Wilson put forth his only meaningful drive of the night with a couple of throws to Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard. Then he threw a touchdown to his namesake, in what can only be described as one of the catches of the season. That tied the score to 13-13 after the conversion. The game finished 16-16 in regulation time.

Had Josh Allen not turned the ball over so much, he had Stefon Diggs tuned in and playing at a high level, which should have been enough to win the game. Instead, the wide receiver could only watch as his quarterback threw the game away.

NFL fans ask Stefon Diggs to cut ties with Josh Allen

Stefon Diggs had reportedly considered moving away from Buffalo this offseason, when he did not turn up to the mandatory minicamp. While Josh Allen had said that a relationship breakdown was just rumors, his performance today was not reassuring.

NFL fans noticed the same and ended up calling out the quarterback. Many such posts were also tinged with the sentiment that the wide receiver should seek newer pastures. Here are some of the best responses on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Stefon Diggs' relationship with Josh Allen at a low since last season

Anyone who remembers last season's playoff loss at home to the Cincinnati Bengals will also remember Stefon Diggs going off on Allen as it became clear that the Bills were not going to win the game.

We can only imagine what he felt in this moment as a winnable game against an AFC East division rival slipped away.