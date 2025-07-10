Josh Allen has marked a major lifestyle shift. The reigning NFL MVP has listed his luxurious California mansion for $8.5 million.
Located in Dana Point, inside the exclusive Monarch Bay gated community, the property features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,808 sq ft of living space, expansive floor-to-ceiling windows, open layout and indoor-outdoor flow, access to a private beach club managed by Waldorf Astoria and proximity to luxury resorts like the Ritz-Carlton.
It was purchased in 2023 for $7.2 million. Now listed for $8.5 million, Josh Allen is aiming for a $1.3 million profit.
The estimated mortgage is reportedly $45,000–$58,000/month, depending on terms.
This financial decision comes after Allen and Hailee Steinfeld tied the knot on May 31 in Montecito, California. Notably, the Hollywood actress owns a separate $7.98M home in Encino.
Josh Allen's 3,600 sq ft mansion in Buffalo is his primary residence
Josh Allen still owns his custom-built mansion near Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Originally purchased in 2018 for $659,900, it is now allegedly valued at over $1 million.
The Orchard Park property sits on 15 acres of private land. It spans across 3,600 sq ft, with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. It has a modern kitchen with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances, a warm fireplace and a comfy living room for Buffalo’s cold winters. It also has a home gym, office and a garage turned into a room for sports memorabilia.
Outdoor amenities include a resort-style swimming pool with a built-in hot tub, multi-level patios, outdoor kitchen, lounge areas, garden with mature trees, flower beds and a manicured lawn. Additionally, Allen bought an adjacent 31-acre plot in 2021 for $500,000, creating a 46-acre compound.
With an annual salary of $40 million, largely because of his extension deal with the Buffalo Bills, Josh Allen’s net worth is estimated at $70 million as of July 2025.
