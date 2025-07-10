  • home icon
  Josh Allen made $8,499,000 financial decision 39 days after marrying Hailee Steinfeld

Josh Allen made $8,499,000 financial decision 39 days after marrying Hailee Steinfeld

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Jul 10, 2025 21:05 GMT
Josh Allen makes $8,499,000 worth financial decision month after marrying wife Hailee Steinfeld
Josh Allen makes $8,499,000 worth financial decision 39 days after marrying wife Hailee Steinfeld - I

Josh Allen has marked a major lifestyle shift. The reigning NFL MVP has listed his luxurious California mansion for $8.5 million.

Located in Dana Point, inside the exclusive Monarch Bay gated community, the property features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,808 sq ft of living space, expansive floor-to-ceiling windows, open layout and indoor-outdoor flow, access to a private beach club managed by Waldorf Astoria and proximity to luxury resorts like the Ritz-Carlton.

It was purchased in 2023 for $7.2 million. Now listed for $8.5 million, Josh Allen is aiming for a $1.3 million profit.

The estimated mortgage is reportedly $45,000–$58,000/month, depending on terms.

This financial decision comes after Allen and Hailee Steinfeld tied the knot on May 31 in Montecito, California. Notably, the Hollywood actress owns a separate $7.98M home in Encino.

Josh Allen's 3,600 sq ft mansion in Buffalo is his primary residence

Josh Allen still owns his custom-built mansion near Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Originally purchased in 2018 for $659,900, it is now allegedly valued at over $1 million.

The Orchard Park property sits on 15 acres of private land. It spans across 3,600 sq ft, with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. It has a modern kitchen with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances, a warm fireplace and a comfy living room for Buffalo’s cold winters. It also has a home gym, office and a garage turned into a room for sports memorabilia.

Outdoor amenities include a resort-style swimming pool with a built-in hot tub, multi-level patios, outdoor kitchen, lounge areas, garden with mature trees, flower beds and a manicured lawn. Additionally, Allen bought an adjacent 31-acre plot in 2021 for $500,000, creating a 46-acre compound.

With an annual salary of $40 million, largely because of his extension deal with the Buffalo Bills, Josh Allen’s net worth is estimated at $70 million as of July 2025.

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Edited by Alvin Amansec
