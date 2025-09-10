  • home icon
  Josh Allen makes bold confession about his marriage to Hailee Steinfeld 41 days after tying the knot with "Sinners" star

Josh Allen makes bold confession about his marriage to Hailee Steinfeld 41 days after tying the knot with "Sinners" star

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 10, 2025 15:58 GMT
Josh Allen makes bold confession about his marriage to Hailee Steinfeld 41 days after tying the knot with "Sinners" star (Credits: Getty)
Josh Allen makes bold confession about his marriage to Hailee Steinfeld 41 days after tying the knot with "Sinners" star (Credits: Getty)

Josh Allen is loving married life with Hailee Steinfeld. Appearing on the Fitz & Whit podcast on Sep. 3, he said, “It’s the best,” and added that being married feels freeing and fun. pagesix shared a part of the podcast in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“We’re always going to be in the honeymoon phase,” Josh Allen joked.
Allen and Steinfeld got married on May 31, 2025, at a beautiful ranch in California. Hailee wore a strapless dress with sheer gloves and a long veil, while Josh wore a custom ivory jacket.

They started dating in 2023, made it Instagram official in Paris in 2024, and got engaged that November with a romantic cliffside proposal.

Josh Allen labeled Hailee his “rock” and “best friend,” and said that she is the real star in their relationship. He even cried watching her act in Sinners.

On Sunday, Hailee Steinfeld was there for the Bills’ wild Week 1 win over the Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

She kept things low-key, watching from the family suite with Josh’s parents, LaVonne and Joel Allen. Her own parents, Cheri and Pete Steinfeld, reportedly flew in from California to join the celebration too.

Allen led the charge with two touchdowns in the final minutes, and kicker Matt Prater sealed the win with a clutch 32-yard field goal.

Inside Hailee Steinfeld's game-day style routine for watching Josh Allen play for the Bills

In Thursday's issue of her newsletter, "Beau Society," Josh Allen’s wife, Hailee Steinfeld, opened up about her clothing choices when she gets dressed for Bills games. She leans into fall fashion by layering up for the cooler weather with cozy clothes and vintage finds.

Moreover, Hailee loves shopping at old-school stores in Buffalo and online for retro Bills gear like crewnecks, jackets, and hats.

Source: (Via Newsletter/ @Beau Society)

Her game-day outfit is usually simple jeans, a t-shirt and a hat. But Hailee adds her own twist with rare vintage pieces.

Since she did not grow up in cold weather, Allen's wife focuses on staying warm by wearing bodysuits under sweatshirts, high socks, sneakers, and a beanie.

Hailee Steinfeld launched her newsletter, Beau Society, in August 2024.

