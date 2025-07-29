  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Buffalo Bills
  • Josh Allen makes feelings known about Keon Coleman heading into sophomore year: "We’ve got an absolute beater"

Josh Allen makes feelings known about Keon Coleman heading into sophomore year: "We’ve got an absolute beater"

By Sanu Abraham
Published Jul 29, 2025 16:29 GMT
Josh Allen x Keon Coleman collage
Josh Allen x Keon Coleman collage (Credits: IMAGN)

As the Buffalo Bills ramp up training camp, quarterback Josh Allen isn’t holding back on his expectations for second-year receiver Keon Coleman. After a rookie season full of highs, lows and learning curves, Coleman is quickly emerging as a player Allen is banking on in 2025.

Ad
"We've got an absolute beater outside there one-on-one," Allen said to the NFL Network on Sunday. "He's coming into his own, and we've been talking each and every day."
"He's got so much potential. He's so smart. Everyone wants to talk about the separation and this and that, but when that ball is in the air, it's his a lot of the times, and hopefully you guys saw that today."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Coleman’s rookie campaign was a mixed bag: 29 receptions, 556 yards and four touchdowns across a season interrupted by injuries. The 6’4”, 215-pound wideout flashed game-breaking ability early but faded down the stretch, including a quiet playoff showing with just 22 receiving yards in three games. Still, Josh Allen sees something bigger brewing.

Josh Allen explains Keon Coleman's impact on the offensive game plan

Syndication: USA TODAY (Credits: IMAGN)
Syndication: USA TODAY (Credits: IMAGN)

Josh Allen didn’t just praise Keon Coleman; he outlined how the young receiver could tilt defensive coverage this season. If defenses stick with single-high safety looks, Allen believes Coleman’s size and contested catch skills can punish them downfield.

Ad
"I'm gonna continue to keep working with him and like I said, if teams wan't to play that post high that he's gotta go win for us and hopefully he'll go win enough that they go back to playing that two high and we can start throwing to Khalil Shakir and Dalton Kincaid, and Josh Palmer," Josh Allen continued. "We've got a lot of guys that we feel very confident in."
Ad

What began as a sluggish start to training camp for Coleman quickly transformed into a highlight reel. Multiple reports from Buffalo media noted the receiver’s growing impact over the past few days.

“He had an absolute day,” wrote Alex Brasky of Bills Digest, adding that Coleman “could do no wrong” during Sunday’s practice. Trainwreck Sports’ Mike Bundt echoed the sentiment, saying Coleman “has been the talk of camp” after stacking together strong back-to-back sessions.

Buffalo took Coleman early in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, betting on his physical tools and college pedigree. At Florida State, he led the Seminoles in receiving during their undefeated regular season and earned the rare distinction of three first-team All-ACC honors in a single year.

About the author
Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications