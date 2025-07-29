Josh Allen makes feelings known about Keon Coleman heading into sophomore year: "We’ve got an absolute beater"

As the Buffalo Bills ramp up training camp, quarterback Josh Allen isn’t holding back on his expectations for second-year receiver Keon Coleman. After a rookie season full of highs, lows and learning curves, Coleman is quickly emerging as a player Allen is banking on in 2025.&quot;We've got an absolute beater outside there one-on-one,&quot; Allen said to the NFL Network on Sunday. &quot;He's coming into his own, and we've been talking each and every day.&quot;&quot;He's got so much potential. He's so smart. Everyone wants to talk about the separation and this and that, but when that ball is in the air, it's his a lot of the times, and hopefully you guys saw that today.&quot;Coleman’s rookie campaign was a mixed bag: 29 receptions, 556 yards and four touchdowns across a season interrupted by injuries. The 6’4”, 215-pound wideout flashed game-breaking ability early but faded down the stretch, including a quiet playoff showing with just 22 receiving yards in three games. Still, Josh Allen sees something bigger brewing.Josh Allen explains Keon Coleman's impact on the offensive game planSyndication: USA TODAY (Credits: IMAGN)Josh Allen didn’t just praise Keon Coleman; he outlined how the young receiver could tilt defensive coverage this season. If defenses stick with single-high safety looks, Allen believes Coleman’s size and contested catch skills can punish them downfield.&quot;I'm gonna continue to keep working with him and like I said, if teams wan't to play that post high that he's gotta go win for us and hopefully he'll go win enough that they go back to playing that two high and we can start throwing to Khalil Shakir and Dalton Kincaid, and Josh Palmer,&quot; Josh Allen continued. &quot;We've got a lot of guys that we feel very confident in.&quot;What began as a sluggish start to training camp for Coleman quickly transformed into a highlight reel. Multiple reports from Buffalo media noted the receiver’s growing impact over the past few days.“He had an absolute day,” wrote Alex Brasky of Bills Digest, adding that Coleman “could do no wrong” during Sunday’s practice. Trainwreck Sports’ Mike Bundt echoed the sentiment, saying Coleman “has been the talk of camp” after stacking together strong back-to-back sessions.Buffalo took Coleman early in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, betting on his physical tools and college pedigree. At Florida State, he led the Seminoles in receiving during their undefeated regular season and earned the rare distinction of three first-team All-ACC honors in a single year.