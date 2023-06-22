Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is entering what some are calling a defining year in 2023. That might sound odd, but Allen is coming off an up-and-down season.

With much of the media narrative centered around Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his league-leading interception total of 15, what many are overlooking is Allen was just one behind with 14 last season (with three more in the playoffs).

So, there is a lot to work on for Josh Allen as he enters year six in the NFL. Allen spoke with Kevin Clark on the "Slow News Day" podcast and detailed what he and the team has been working on this offseason:

“Understanding my concepts more going forward is what I'm doing it, and we're, I think, we're doing a great job as a staff in terms of finding the concepts that are working for us and that have worked well in the past for us. Continuing to improve on those. ... So, just trying to understand that and then just be more efficient, holding onto the football when I need to and, and not taking the hits, not forcing balls in, turning the ball over.

"So, we understand that I gotta be more efficient, I gotta be better with the football. But, again, I think some of the things that we do some of the off-platform, things that I do, help those numbers as well.”

Pressure on Josh Allen to deliver for Bills in 2023

Since being drafted by the Bills, Allen has been a beacon of production in the regular season, notching an impressive 52-24 record, but he is 4-4 in the postseason.

With a roster that many think is built to win now, Allen needs to take advantage of the weapons at his disposal. The AFC is stacked with talent, and one could argue that Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs along with the Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow are far ahead of Allen and the Bills.

The Bills, with Josh Allen as the quarterback only have one AFC championship game apperance to show for their talent. In the last two seasons, they've been sent home in the divisional round of the playoffs.

That needs to change, and for many, the turnovers from Josh Allen need to change as well. The quarterback is entering a defining season, and with the Stefon Diggs drama, the Bills face a tough 2023 season.

