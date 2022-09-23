"My dad got the boys pumped up" - Josh Allen is proud of his father for singing the national anthem at Wyoming Cowboys game

Josh Allen's father might just have been the center of attention at the recent Wyoming Cowboys game. Joel Allen sang the national anthem for the team, looking very happy to do so. Josh Allen could not have been prouder. While the Buffallo Bills star was not in attendance, he made sure to cheer his dad on. Josh Allen himself is a University of Wyoming alumnus, making the game extra special for himself.

During a recent appearance on Kyle Brandt's Basement, Brandt showed Allen a clip of his father. Naturally, the 26-year-old had no doubt his dad would get the boys pumped up:

"My dad got the guys pumped up. Some friendly rivalries between me and my receivers, coach Chad Hall".

He continued:

"They ended up winning the game. I'm proud of him. I'm proud of the Cowboys. But I'm proud of my dad for going out there and doing that. He's singing national anthems as a kid. You know, in baseball games and our football games growing up. So, for him to do that in a bigger stage, it was pretty cool to see."

Brandt even added that Joel Allen 'brought the house down', while recounting a story of their first meeting.

Josh Allen has no musical bone in his body

Considering how well his father sings, Brandt wondered about Allen's inclination towards music. The Bills quarterback replied with a firm no, admitting to having quit guitar classes:

"Absolutely not. There's no artistic musical bone in my body. It's weird. My uncles, both my uncles, I mean one played the guitar (and) one played the drums. So they've got all the music talent".

In the end, Allen told his mom that he won't be able to continue the lessons.

Allen and the Bills are already favorites to win the Super Bowl this season. Buffalo have started very strongly, demolishing reigning Super Bowl champions the Los Angeles Rams 31-10 in the opening week. In Week 2 they hosted the Tennessee Titans and blew them away 41-7.

They have a tricky fixture in Week 3. The new-look, explosive Miami Dolphins are looking to usurp the Bills AFC East crown this season and are preparing to host Buffalo on Sunday. This will be a must-watch matchup in the AFC East.

