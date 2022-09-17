NFL star Josh Allen's dad Joel to sing National Anthem at Wyoming Cowboys game: Report

Joel Allen, the father of NFL quarterback Josh Allen, will reportedly sing the National Anthem at the Wyoming Cowboys game against Air Force Academy on Friday night.

The Buffalo Bills star will not be in attendance, but his father will take center stage for a couple of minutes as he belts out the national anthem. In a Facebook post, Wyoming Athletics put out a post saying that Joel Allen will be performing the anthem live.

It appears that being good at things runs in the family. As we know, Josh has made himself one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL over the last two years, working on the things he needs to.

As for his father Joel, he is not too bad himself on the vocals. A YouTube video of him singing Billy Joel's famous song Piano Man has surfaced and it sounds like he will have no problem at all performing the national anthem on Friday night. Take a look below.

Mr. Allen can definitely belt out the tunes when called upon and everyone at War Memorial Stadium on Friday night will be treated to his voice prior to kickoff.

Josh Allen and Bills looking to make statement against Titans

Josh Allen will be taking on Titans next

The 31-10 demolition of the Los Angeles Rams on opening night was a sight to behold as Josh Allen was at his best straight from the first play of the game. He finished with just five incompletions on 31 passes and managed 297 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions.

The Tennessee Titans are coming off a shock 21-20 loss to the New York Giants. Ryan Tannehill (266 yards, two touchdowns) and running back Derrick Henry (21 carries, 82 yards) thought they had done enough to win. But Daniel Jones and Co. produced a great comeback to outscore the Titans 21-7 in the second half.

On Monday night, the Bills will be looking to make a statement against fellow AFC contenders as they showed against the Rams that at times, they can be unstoppable.

The Titans lack some firepower out wide with the departure of AJ Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles. So Derrick Henry will likely be charged with putting the team on his back to secure a win.

The Bills are favorites for this year's Super Bowl and have started the new season like they mean business.

