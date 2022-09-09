Who won the NFL game last night? Results from season-opener between Rams and Bills

NFL football is finally back! The Buffalo Bills traveled to SoFi Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Rams to kick off the season with a bang. With the Rams at home and celebrating their Super Bowl triumph last season, the Buffalo Bills are many people’s pick to dethrone the NFL champs.

With thousands watching at SoFi and millions at home, it was largely a one-sided contest, and not in the favor of the home team.

Who won between the L.A. Rams and the Buffalo Bills?

Buffalo put on an offensive and defensive clinic, downing the Rams easily 31-10 in dominant fashion. Josh Allen led the way on offense, while the defense, led by Von Miller, sacked Matthew Stafford seven times and interceptioned him three times.

The visitors brought their high-octane A game. Josh Allen found Gabriel Davis for the season's first touchdown, and the visitors just went on from there.

Despite the two teams going into half-time level at 10-10, the feeling was that, had it not been for two interceptions from Allen, the Bills would have been further ahead.

Luckily, it didn't matter. In the second-half, Allen torched the Rams' secondary as he dialed up the launch codes and found Stefon Diggs for a monster touchdown to further separate the teams.

The Buffalo defense, led by former Ram Von Miller, seemed to get at Matthew Stafford at will, totaling seven sacks and grabbing three interceptions on the night. On offense, Stefon Diggs (eight rec, 122 receiving yards, one TD) and Gabriel Davis (four rec, 88 receiving yards, one TD) did the damage in the air.

Josh Allen (nine carries, 57 yards, one TD) and Devin Singletary (eight carries, 48 yards) were good on the ground.

Stafford and Rams struggle in season opener

Matthew Stafford was sacked seven times against the Bills.

The Rams struggled in every phase tonight. Stafford was sacked at will, threw three poor interceptions and was held to just 10 points on what was a disappointing night.

The absence of Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller (ironically, on Buffalo's roster) was definitely felt as Buffalo's star-studded defense took over the game.

Stafford threw for 240 passing yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in what was a poor display. Receiver Cooper Kupp got his target and yards (13 rec, 128 receiving yards, one TD), but it was all in vain as the Rams were completely outclassed in their stadium.

