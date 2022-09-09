NFL to pay heart-warming tribute to Queen Elizabeth before Rams vs. Bills

The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams are set to kick off the NFL season tonight after months without real football. The game will see two Super Bowl contenders go at it. Prior to that, however, the NFL is set to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen passed away today at the age of 96. She was Britain's longest-running monarch and leaves the throne to her son Charles.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Before tonight’s #Rams #Bills game, the NFL will have a moment of silence to recognize the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Before tonight’s #Rams-#Bills game, the NFL will have a moment of silence to recognize the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

The game will be held at the So-Fi Stadium in Los Angeles and figures to be a raucous and rowdy event. It's sure to be loud and one of the best environments of the season. However, prior to the game, it will be completely silent to honor the former monarch.

The Royal Family @RoyalFamily The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. https://t.co/VfxpXro22W

The NFL has no team in England, though they have been playing games in London for several seasons. Even still, the entire world is saddened by the news. Since all eyes will be on the NFL tonight, they're taking the opportunity to pay tribute.

What time will the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams play and who will win?

The Rams and Bills will play tonight to begin the season. As has been a tradition for several years now, there is a Thursday night game to kick off the season with no other competing games.

The kickoff is scheduled for 8:20pm ET, so at that point, all eyes will be in Los Angeles. Viewers can tune in to NBC to watch live.

As for who's going to win, anything can happen, especially between two teams who figure to compete for their respective conferences. Right now, the Bills are underdogs.

The Rams are currently 2.5 point favorites, so the Bills aren't overwhelming underdogs. That's not a wide margin of victory. Vegas likes the Bills more than any other team to win the Super Bowl this season, so them winning after being slight underdogs wouldn't be a huge surprise.

Is Matthew Stafford playing?

Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

Matthew Stafford, the Rams quarterback and leader, has been dealing with some elbow issues this offseason. There was concern over whether or not he'd be able to suit up for Week 1 and whether he would miss a substantial amount of time.

Stafford is playing tonight. His elbow feels fine and he's going to be in there throwing passes to Cooper Kupp and new target Allen Robinson.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell