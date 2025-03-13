Josh Allen reveals 'craziest' thing about 'to-be-future wife' Hailee Steinfeld and family after MVP season

As one of the most successful quarterbacks of this generation, Josh Allen hasn't just been fueled by backing from the fans but also by his family. The quarterback recently opened up about the support he received from his family over the years, especially his fiancée Hailee Steinfeld, who helped him achieve major milestones in the league.

Ad

On Wednesday, Josh Allen appeared at the Buffalo Bills' online press conference to talk about his new $330 million contract. During one of the segments, Allen spoke about the "number one thing" that motivates him to give his 100% on the field.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's been heck of a run, but again the joy of playing football is the number one thing that fuels this, of going out there and put everything that's not on the field, on the sideline... and after that I get to enjoy a pretty great life with the family," Allen said. [Timestamp: 8:45]

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Later in his statement, Josh Allen also expressed gratitude for his family whose support has "never changed or wavered," despite the ups and downs in his career. The 3x Pro Bowl champion finished by saying:

Ad

"And great to-be-future wife and I'm blessed beyond belief and that part is the craziest. The support that I get from them and it's never changed or wavered. Pretty lucky guy."

Hailee Steinfeld opened up about keeping romance with Josh Allen private

Josh Allen and his fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld, kept their relationship private for almost a year and half before they got engaged. It was after exchanging rings that the couple started sharing glimpses of their romance more often with fans.

Ad

However, according to Steinfeld, there was a specific reason why the couple kept their dating-life away from the media's attention. "Who What Wear" released an interview with Hailee Steinfeld last month, in which the actress talked about that specific reason, saying:

"When you realize that so much is already out there in every other aspect of your life, you really learn to cherish the little that isn't. It just makes things extra special, and it's just for you."

Ad

During that same interview, Hailee also revisited her engagement day memories and confessed to having "blacked out" when the Bills star proposed to her.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.