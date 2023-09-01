Josh Allen reveals final decision on starring in Netflix’s "Quarterback" after Patrick Mahomes discussion

Josh Allen would appear to be an ideal choice to fill the Patrick Mahomes role in Season 2 of the popular show "Quarterback" on Netflix. Season 1 was a massive success for the streaming giant, and it immediately began casting for another season as soon as the first finished airing.

The show provided a unique inside look at three different NFL quarterbacks, who gave first-hand perspectives of their experiences and routines. What made the format even more intriguing is that the three quarterbacks are at completely different stages of their careers.

Patrick Mahomes played the role of the elite quarterback, giving his interesting insights on being in that position. If Season 2 were to follow the same format, the show would need to land another top-tier player in the position. Josh Allen may be the best option as he's arguably been the second-best quarterback in the NFL in recent years, trailing only Mahomes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While the casting of the Buffalo Bills superstar seems to make a ton of sense, apparently it's not going to happen. Allen admitted he recently met with Mahomes to discuss a potential appearance in Season 2. He apparently took his advice into consideration, and after pairing it with other factors, decided to pass on the opportunity.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Allen was asked about his decision to decline the alleged offer during a recent appearance on "The QB Room" podcast. He said:

"Passed on it this year. Not saying that I won’t ever do it. I thought it was well done. I saw parts of it, I didn’t watch the entire thing ... It comes with its cons of being a little invasive."

While many NFL fans likely would have loved to see Allen featured in "Quarterback" Season 2, it sounds like he's not interested, at least for now. He did give his fans some hope that he may consider doing it later on if Netflix continues making more seasons in the future.

Josh Allen joined a growing list of QBs to decline a spot on Season 2 of Netflix's "Quarterback"

Josh Allen

Apparently Josh Allen isn't the only quarterback to turn down an offer to be featured on the popular streaming series. Peyton Manning, one of the show's producers, has reportedly been recruiting cast member, but with little success. After landing Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota last year, apparently Season 2 isn't getting NFL players excited to participate.

Among the growing list of quarterbacks to reportedly decline offer includes Josh Allen, Trevor Lawrence, Dak Prescott, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Fields, Geno Smith, and Jalen Hurts. At this point, it seems like Manning may be running out of options.