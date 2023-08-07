‘Quarterback’ Netflix season 2: Josh Allen breaks silence, reveals meeting with Patrick Mahomes

Josh Allen would fit perfectly in season two of the Netflix series "Quarterback." Allen has proven over his time with the Buffalo Bills that he's one of the top players at the position in the NFL today.

The two-time Pro Bowler will be the cover athlete on the Madden 24 cover, getting even more exposure. Allen spoke to reporters about potentially being on the next season of the series and his interest in being a part of it:

"I talked to Pat (Mahomes) a little bit about it, and I think it's a really cool concept. I think that to have everything documented, especially as a quarterback is very cool. You look at some of the documentaries that have come out in the past, the Jordan documentary.

"But to have that documented, especially if you can win at a high level and continue to be a successful quarterback in the league is super special."

Jon Scott @JonScottTV



Says he thinks concept is cool, but doesn't want to be a distraction.



Here's his full response when asked today.



#Bills pic.twitter.com/MDqtEIgkbD Josh Allen says he goes back and forth in his mind whether or not he'd be interested in being on season 2 of the Netflix documentary "Quarterback."Says he thinks concept is cool, but doesn't want to be a distraction.Here's his full response when asked today.

“I don’t want any outside distractions. I don’t want any unnecessary distractions for myself or this team. I’m not saying that it would be. I’m a little undecided on whether I would want to do it or not. I go back and forth sometimes in my mind, but as of right now I’m just trying to be the best quarterback for this team."

To the Bills signal-caller's point, being on the series would garner exposure as was the case for Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs star was seen with his wife Brittany and his family off the football field.

Allen has been spotted with actress Hailee Steinfeld in Mexico and at a restaurant in NYC. Should he join the Netflix series, there's a reasonable chance we would see the actress as well.

He recently stated how he felt as the paparazzi captured his time on vacation with Steinfeld with various pictures:

“The fact that anybody still cares about that… it blows my mind. They were on a boat. I saw them, and I just felt this gross feeling. Insecurity, no privacy. Just like, what is wrong with people.”

Time will time as to if Bills star will appear on the series as he looks to split on the matter.

Many QBs have rejected Season 2 of Netflix's "Quarterback"

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson and Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence rejected the Netflix series

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence and Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson are two of many signal-callers who rejected being on season two of the series.

Others including Justin Fields, Jalen Hurts, Sam Howell, Tua Tagovailoa, Matthew Stafford, and Dak Prescott have also rejected the Netflix series.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Prescott turned requests to do both season 1 last year and season 2 this year.



Running out of options..



So far Justin Fields, Tua, Jalen Hurts, Sam Howell and Dak showed no interest in doing… pic.twitter.com/loK4zoM30y twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman… Update: #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has turned down Netflix 'Quarterback' series.Prescott turned requests to do both season 1 last year and season 2 this year.Running out of options..So far Justin Fields, Tua, Jalen Hurts, Sam Howell and Dak showed no interest in doing… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

One quarterback who seems to be on the fence is Justin Herbert of the LA Chargers. Herbert hasn't ruled out being on the series in a conversation with Pat McAfee on his show.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



It sounds like you're on season two of Quarterback #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/GvjhG5jPfC "If you let it be a distraction it could be a distraction but if you're dialed in I don't think it'd be too much of an issue" ~ Justin HerbertIt sounds like you're on season two of Quarterback

However, McAfee spoke about the Netflix series and that nothing is locked when it comes to the casting:

"We are also told that nobody will know who is on Quarterback, by design. So any of the announcements of this person being on the show are not real. They will not be legitimized until a long, long, long time from now."

The only reported player on board for season two is Cincinnati Bengals star, Joe Burrow.

Who produced Netflix's "Quarterback" series? All you need to know

NFL legend Peyton Manning and Jamie Horowitz are the executive producers representing Omaha Productions.

They work alongside Keith Cossrow, Patrick Kelleher, Ross Ketover, and Hans Schroeder for NFL Films on the Netflix series.

Season two of the series is set to be released in 2024.