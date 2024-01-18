Josh Allen's backup QB's wife Paige Buechele warns fans as 20°F weather engulfs Orchard Park in snow ahead of Chiefs vs Bills

The Wild Card playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed last weekend due to heavy snowfall in Orchard Park, New York. Despite the passage of time, the weather (20°F) has not improved and Buffalo is now getting ready to host the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Snow continues to fall throughout the week, blanketing the Buffalo area and making it hard for residents to go about their everyday routine. Bills backup quarterback Shane Buechele's wife, Paige, warns fans about the weather.

"Orchard Park! If you don't have to travel, don't. Praying for protection over anyone that has to be on the roads this morning," she wrote in her story.

Paige Buechele, wife of Bills backup quarterback Shane Buechele, gives fans a weather warning.(IG:Paigelbuechele)

Paige Buechele also posted a series of photos on her Instagram stories showing the snowfall. She also hoped her warning for drivers not to take on the roads that hadn't been plowed. She also showed how much snow had piled up at her home.

Chiefs vs Bills weather forecast: What to expect from gameday at Highmark Stadium

The Buffalo Bills' home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed over 24 hours last week after feet of snow fell in Orchard Park, New York. Photos of fans trying to navigate their way to their seats in the snow-covered stadium went viral.

Earlier in the weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs hosted one of the coldest NFL games ever played at Arrowhead Stadium, with temperatures dipping way below zero at kickoff.

Now, both teams are headed for yet another cold game when they meet at High Mark Stadium on Sunday evening. This week, temperatures in Buffalo have been between 20 and 25 degrees Fahrenheit for highs.

As of Thursday morning, USA Today is expecting the weather for Sunday night's game to be rather mild compared to what both teams have experienced as of late.

The area is expecting two more feet of snow over the next few days. However, on Sunday, temperatures will rise to 26 degrees Fahrenheit, still below freezing and cold for fans in attendance.

For Buffalo, however, the continued snowfall has been a problem for players and staff traveling to and from practice. While a travel ban hasn't been in place as of yet, it could prevent the team from attending their regular scheduled meetings.