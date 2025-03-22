Josh Allen’s fiancée Hailee Steinfeld shares unseen picture of Bills’ QB fishing during sea sailing adventure

Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen's fiancée Hailee Steinfeld has been using her "BEAU SOCIETY" newsletter to give fans a glimpse into her life, including her relationship with the quarterback. In one such edition of the newsletter, Steinfeld shared an unseen picture of Allen with the fans.

Ad

On Friday, the 30th issue of BEAU SOCIETY was released, where Steinfeld answered commonly asked questions of fans. One of the questions Steinfeld had a brief answer to was about her opinion on disposable cameras. The actress claimed to have found disposable cameras pretty useful while sharing some of the pictures she previously took from them.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One of the pictures that Steinfeld shared was of fiancé Allen. In the snapshot, Allen can be seen holding a fishing rod while sitting at the edge of the boat, waiting to catch a fish. The quarterback can also be spotted wearing a white t-shirt, shorts and a black hat.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Talking about her love for disposable cameras, Steinfeld wrote:

"I frame them! Most of the framed photos around my house are from my disposables. I love taking a camera with me throughout the month and filling it with no idea how the pictures will turn out — I’m always pleasantly surprised! Even if a photo is too grainy or dark, it’s cool how it captures a memory."

Ad

Josh Allen's fiancée Hailee Steinfeld opened up about plans for digital detox

On Wednesday, Hailee Steinfeld reshared a segment of her newsletter via an Instagram post, in which she talked about her plans for a digital detox. Steinfeld revealed that she'll be deleting all social media apps from her phone except Pinterest. Explaining the reason behind it, the actress wrote:

Ad

“Delete all social media off my phone - except Pinterest. This weekend (and most weekends, honestly), I’ll do a digital detox, deleting all social media off the phone. But Pinterest says. What can I say, it’s my vice!”

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld have been looking forward to their wedding day in the offseason. The couple has reportedly planned on exchanging vows in an intimate ceremony, rather than mega marriage celebrations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.