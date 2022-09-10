Josh Allen's girlfriend Brittany Williams one-word reaction to QB's nasty stiff arm suggests she enjoyed it thoroughly 

Josh Allen's performance in the season opener has everyone impressed. The Buffalo Bills quarterback led the team to a 31-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. A highlight of the game, however, was Allen's stiff arm.

Allen's longtime girlfriend Brittany Williams had a small yet impactful one-word reaction to his stiff arm. She posted a video of the same on her Instagram story, supporting her boyfriend during the season opener.

Williams, who has been dating Josh Allen for around five years, often takes to social media to talk and share more about her life.

Williams' story was shared, where she only replied with a couple of emojis. The word 'Whoopsies' was already written when the video was shared. However, since the 25-year-old decided to keep the word, it does look like she agreed.

Williams recently shared a small snippet of their earlier days during a podcast, starting when they were children. Though they did go on a date as teenagers, Josh Allen apparently ended up ghosting her for a year.

The Bills quarterback reacted to the stiff arm separately. He admitted to wanting to do what's right for the team, hoping to win games any way he can.

"Just trying to make a play for the team, just doing what I can do to try to get first down. That's it. You know, guys appreciate that. I play hard. I want to win games no matter how I can do it."

Is Josh Allen the new MVP favorite?

As of now, the Buffalo Bills are Super Bowl favorites, and Allen is the (very) early choice for MVP. The 26-year-old has been grabbing MVP attention since preseason, only to cement it further with the opening game.

He finished with 26 of 31 passes for 297 yards, three TDs and two INTs.

Josh Allen himself spoke about wanting to win and being willing to do whatever it takes. He added that the best 'ability is availability,' and he will always be willing to do something for his team.

Allen and the Bills will take on the Tennesse Titans next on September 19.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12