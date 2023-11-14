"Josh Allen's rep in the dirt": NFL fans believe Cowboys' Trevon Diggs threw major shade at Bills QB

Josh Allen had multiple turnovers in yet another loss for the Buffalo Bills, and fans believe Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs has taken a shot at him. The corner has tweeted before regarding the Bills and Allen, most recently encouraging his brother Stefon Diggs to look for employment elsewhere.

This time, he seems to be implying that Diggs has made Allen into the MVP contender that he is most seasons. He said on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Let’s not forget, he didn’t start going off till bro got there."

Josh Allen's rise is one that has many NFL teams looking for the next physically gifted if raw prospect at quarterback. Diggs, if he is indeed talking about the Bills star, seems to suggest that the presence of a star wide receiver is what drove that rise.

This has NFL fans in an uproar, especially after Allen's turnovers played a part in the Bills losing to the Denver Broncos and slipping further out of the playoff picture.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill even joined in the conversation.

He said:

"Diggs standing on bidness today I see and I love it."

Diggs has had a complicated relationship with Buffalo. He has been reported to want out on a few occasions, but he's also professed his appreciation for the city and for Allen in particular, so it's difficult to surmise his feelings about it. It's a little less difficult to guess how his brother feels, though.

Did Trevon Diggs shade Josh Allen?

It is important to note that Trevon Diggs did not name Josh Allen in the tweet. He did not even name his own brother. Stefon Diggs may be his "bro" but that is often used colloquially to describe almost anyone.

Trevon Diggs may have called out Josh Allen

However, it is not challenging to make an educated guess. Stefon Diggs is his brother, and he cares about his success. That is something the Bills are not having as they slipped to .500.

He has tweeted numerous times about the situation in Buffalo, and this has come after Diggs only saw three catches for 34 yards in an incomprehensible loss.