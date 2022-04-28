LOOK: Josh Allen's ripped physique sends NFL world into a frenzy

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has become one of the best quarterbacks in the league. After a rocky start to his NFL career, Allen has improved in leaps and bounds.

Not only throwing the football, but running it as well, he's been seen running over defensive players and carrying the ball into the end-zone. If opposing defenses had trouble stopping him last season, they very well may have a harder time in 2022 after a picture emerged of the Bills quarterback.

NFL fans have gone into a frenzy as Allen poses for a picture while flexing his biceps. He has clearly been in the weight room over the offseason. One Bills fan, Pierre, responded to the picture that the franchise put up on its Twitter page and wrote:

"Oh so Josh Allen trying to throw from goalline to goalline I see."

USA Today's Bradley Gelber posted a GIF of Kermit the frog biting his nails and shaking his head, implying that is what NFL defenses will be thinking looking at Allen's this season.

One NFL fan posted that even Patriots fans can't lie and that the Bills quarterback looks like a beast.

Another fan posted and said that the Bills quarterback is putting the entire league on notice.

This Twitter user posted that the league is finished, seemingly hinting that the quarterback will dominate the league in 2022.

A user named Brandon commented and said that the Bills quarterback will throw so hard that rookies will have to duck out of the way.

Twitter user Jake commented and said, "Who is the new linebacker with Gabriel Davis?" Suggesting the Buffalo star has a similar physique to a linebacker, rather than a quarterback.

One NFL fan commented and said that NFL linebackers will be shaking in their boots at the thought of trying to stop the Bills quarterback this season.

A fan named Miguel said that the Buffalo quarterback is the best in the world.

Fan John McMurray commented and simply said, "Beast Mode."

Allen and Bills hoping for better 2022

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs

After being knocked out of the playoffs in what might have been the game of the season against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bills will be hoping to go further in the postseason in 2022. That divisional round game finished 36-42 after a Kansas City touchdown in overtime.

With the Miami Dolphins strengthening and perennial contenders in the New England Patriots, it will be a tough division for the Bills next season.

However, with number 17 under center, Buffalo will likely be favorites in every game they play in 2022.

