Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld gets pro fitness tips from her dad 11 days after Bills star QB revealed newlyweds’ recovery routine

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and actress Hailee Steinfeld are one of the most popular couples in the world of sports and entertainment. After revealing details about their recovery routine 11 days ago, Steinfeld received fitness tips from her dad, Peter Steinfeld.In the latest edition of Hailee's newsletter, &quot;Beau Society,&quot; she had a conversation with her father, who is a personal trainer. The two discussed several topics, including the importance of health, fitness and diet. Peter said:&quot;We're only human. If you don't want to go to the gym, don't go. Go outside, take a walk, or jog. Maybe stop after five or ten minutes. Maybe do some squats or pushups. You'll come home and feel a lot better. If you focus on how you feel and adjust accordingly, you'll get the most out of every day.&quot;Hailee Steinfeld asked her dad about soreness after exercising. Peter said that one can experience soreness after movement. But if it is happening after every workout, the said person is either overtraining or undereating.&quot;You can expect soreness when you start movement after your muscles have been dormant,&quot; Peter said. &quot;But you shouldn't be sore after every workout.&quot;If you are, you’re either overtraining and undereating, or underhydrating, or you're doing movements incorrectly. If you're changing things up or adding movement, a little bit of soreness is okay. But you shouldn't be deep-muscle sore after every workout; that's a sign there’s a deficiency somewhere.&quot;What is Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's recovery routine?Josh Allen did an interview with GQ Magazine last week, where he talked about the upcoming 2025 NFL season. Allen revealed that he and Hailee Steinfeld built an infrared sauna, which he uses for recovering from tough workouts.&quot;I just got an infrared sauna, and it’s got some red light as well,&quot; the Bills QB said. &quot;Me and my wife have been doing that almost daily.&quot; Allen added that he also tries to get as much sleep as possible and eat clean. All these factors help him recover and stay in top shape.Allen is currently preparing for the Bills' preseason game against the New York Giants on Saturday.