  "Me and Hailee Steinfeld have been doing that almost daily" - Josh Allen reveals his recovery routine with wife 8 days before Bills training camp 

"Me and Hailee Steinfeld have been doing that almost daily" - Josh Allen reveals his recovery routine with wife 8 days before Bills training camp 

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Jul 20, 2025 02:44 GMT
"Me and Hailee Steinfeld have been doing that almost daily" - Josh Allen reveals secret recovery routine with wife ahead of Bills training camp
"Me and Hailee Steinfeld have been doing that almost daily" - Josh Allen reveals secret recovery routine with wife ahead of Bills training camp

In an interview with GQ Magazine this week, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen talked about how he’s preparing for the upcoming NFL training camp.

When asked what he’s doing to stay in top shape, Allen revealed hes got an infrared sauna with red light therapy and uses it with his wife Hailee Steinfeld "almost daily."

"I just got an infrared sauna, and it’s got some red light as well. Me and my wife have been doing that almost daily," the reigning NFL MVP said.
He added that he’s also focusing on workouts tailored to his body type, getting plenty of sleep, and following a healthy diet, helping him stay on track with eight days left for training camp.

The interview comes after Allen's participation in the American Century Championship, a celebrity golf tournament, where he placed 34th out of 90 players, tying with NFL legend Tim Brown.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld tied the knot on May 31, 2025 at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California. Hailee wore a strapless corset gown with sheer gloves and a cathedral-length veil, while Josh opted for a tan suit during the rehearsal and a classic tux for the ceremony.

Allen popped the question on November 22, 2024, in Malibu, surrounded by an arch of pink and red roses next to the ocean.

The couple shared the moment on Instagram a week later, captioning it simply: “11-22-24."

Josh Allen shared his sleep routine, diet and workout regime

Josh Allen also opened up about his daily health habits in an interview with GQ. The Bills QB said he follows a few tips he learned from sleep doctors. He keeps his bedroom cold and quiet and sometimes uses green noise (a soft sound that helps calm the mind) to help him fall asleep faster and sleep better.

Allen said he eats a light breakfast or skips it if he’s not hungry. His meals include lots of protein like steak, chicken, and especially fish. Sushi is his current favorite. He’s cut back on butter and dairy and is trying to eat as clean as possible. In Buffalo, he even has a chef cook for him a couple of times a week.

Josh Allen said he trains four days a week, from Monday to Thursday. He switches between upper body and lower body workouts, and sometimes does full-body training. He also loves swimming and says it’s a great way to stay in shape without putting stress on his joints.

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
