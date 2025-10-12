Josh Allen's wife Hailee Steinfeld heartbroken while mourning Diane Keaton's death aged 79

Josh Allen's wife, Hailee Steinfeld, was left heartbroken over the death of legendary Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton. She shared a story on Instagram to mourn the demise of the 79-year-old on Saturday.

Ad

Hailee Steinfeld shared a throwback photo of Diane Keaton from her younger days in the story. She can be seen flaunting cream-colored baggy pants while pairing them with a white shirt and a black waistcoat, and a dotted tie. Josh Allen's wife accompanied the photo with a heartbroken emoji.

Steinfeld's IG story

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Diane Keaton was well-known for her role in the film "The Godfather." A spokesperson told PEOPLE magazine that she passed away in California. However, there were no details available on the cause of her death.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"There are no further details available at this time, and her family asked for privacy in this moment of great sadness," the spokesperson said.

While Steinfeld mourns the death of Keaton, Josh Allen is gearing up for the Buffalo Bills' Week 6 showdown against the Atlanta Falcons. They started the season with an impressive four-game winning streak.

Unfortunately, Allen and his team suffered their first loss of the season last week at the hands of the New England Patriots. In five games, he has 1,217 yards and nine touchdowns passing, along with three rushing touchdowns.

Ad

Hailee Steinfeld reveals reality behind married life with Bills QB1 Josh Allen

On Friday, Variety magazine published an interview with Hailee Steinfeld. She stated that her married life together with Josh Allen has been "unpredictable" because of their extensive schedules.

She also stated that she enjoys spending the weekends cheering on the quarterback and his team and spending some family time at home.

Ad

"What we do is so unpredictable, and his job is on such a strict schedule," Steinfeld said as per Variety.

"This time of year, I get to hunker down, slow down, support him and live life."

Steinfeld stated that once the season is over, she will get busy with her own projects and upcoming movies.

Allen and Steinfeld started dating back in 2023. The couple got engaged last year and finally tied the knot this year in May.

The Buffalo Bills take on the Atlanta Falcons on Oct.13 at 7:15 pm ET. Can Allen help his team secure another winning streak after last week's loss?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.