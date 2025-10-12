Josh Allen's wife Hailee Steinfeld heartbroken while mourning Diane Keaton's death aged 79

Josh Allen's wife, Hailee Steinfeld, was left heartbroken over the death of legendary Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton. She shared a story on Instagram to mourn the demise of the 79-year-old on Saturday.
Hailee Steinfeld shared a throwback photo of Diane Keaton from her younger days in the story. She can be seen flaunting cream-colored baggy pants while pairing them with a white shirt and a black waistcoat, and a dotted tie. Josh Allen's wife accompanied the photo with a heartbroken emoji.
Diane Keaton was well-known for her role in the film "The Godfather." A spokesperson told PEOPLE magazine that she passed away in California. However, there were no details available on the cause of her death.
"There are no further details available at this time, and her family asked for privacy in this moment of great sadness," the spokesperson said.
While Steinfeld mourns the death of Keaton, Josh Allen is gearing up for the Buffalo Bills' Week 6 showdown against the Atlanta Falcons. They started the season with an impressive four-game winning streak.
Unfortunately, Allen and his team suffered their first loss of the season last week at the hands of the New England Patriots. In five games, he has 1,217 yards and nine touchdowns passing, along with three rushing touchdowns.
Hailee Steinfeld reveals reality behind married life with Bills QB1 Josh Allen
On Friday, Variety magazine published an interview with Hailee Steinfeld. She stated that her married life together with Josh Allen has been "unpredictable" because of their extensive schedules.
She also stated that she enjoys spending the weekends cheering on the quarterback and his team and spending some family time at home.
"What we do is so unpredictable, and his job is on such a strict schedule," Steinfeld said as per Variety.
"This time of year, I get to hunker down, slow down, support him and live life."
Steinfeld stated that once the season is over, she will get busy with her own projects and upcoming movies.
Allen and Steinfeld started dating back in 2023. The couple got engaged last year and finally tied the knot this year in May.
The Buffalo Bills take on the Atlanta Falcons on Oct.13 at 7:15 pm ET. Can Allen help his team secure another winning streak after last week's loss?
