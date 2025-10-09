  • home icon
  Josh Allen's wife Hailee Steinfeld shows support after Kristin Juszczyk's emotional confession about breast lump

Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld shows support after Kristin Juszczyk’s emotional confession about breast lump

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 09, 2025 15:52 GMT
Josh Allen's wife Hailee Steinfeld showed support for Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin. (Photos via Getty Images)
Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld showed support for Kyle Juszczyk’s wife Kristin. (Photos via Getty Images)

Kristin Juszczyk shared a vulnerable moment on Instagram in hopes of encouraging other women to be proactive with their health. In a partnership with Novartis, the designer shared a video of her at her doctor's office after getting her first mammogram.

"Hi you guys, I just got my first mammogram," Juszczyk started out by saying.

Juszczyk revealed that she had recently found a small lump and wanted to get it checked out early. The 31-year-old also noted that the odds are much better if breast cancer is detected early and getting tested is the first step.

"Um, you know I'm a big advocate for early screening, but I wanted to walk-the-walk too. You can never start too young. I actually have a little lump that's bothering me, so I just want to be super transparent on here because I know so many people suffer through it."
Juszczyk received support from Josh Allen's wife, actress Hailee Steinfeld, who replied to the post with heart emojis.

Juszczyk received support from another NFL WAG, Hailee Steinfeld. (Comment via Kristin Juszczyk's Instagram post.)
Juszczyk received support from another NFL WAG, Hailee Steinfeld. (Comment via Kristin Juszczyk's Instagram post.)

Kristin Juszczyk has used her platform in the past to educate and bring awareness to early breast cancer detection. She has been open about her late mother's battle with breast cancer after she was diagnosed at 30-years-old.

Kristin Juszczyk and Claire Kittle launched YouTube series

Kristin Juszczyk and Claire Kittle have built a strong friendship as they support their husbands, 49ers' teammates, Kyle Juszczyk and George Kittle. They will now take fans on a behind-the-scenes look at their weekly gamedays and life off the football field.

Earlier this week, Juszczyk and Kittle launched their new YouTube series, "Wife’d Up, Mic’d Up!" The ladies said that this project has been something they have wanted to do for a while and finally found the perfect way to do so.

The first episode of the series was released on Wednesday, and a sneak peek was shared on Instagram. The series begins with the San Francisco 49ers overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5. Each week a new episode will be released on their YouTube channel.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Edited by Bethany Cohen
