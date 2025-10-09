Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld shows support after Kristin Juszczyk’s emotional confession about breast lump

Kristin Juszczyk shared a vulnerable moment on Instagram in hopes of encouraging other women to be proactive with their health. In a partnership with Novartis, the designer shared a video of her at her doctor's office after getting her first mammogram.&quot;Hi you guys, I just got my first mammogram,&quot; Juszczyk started out by saying.Juszczyk revealed that she had recently found a small lump and wanted to get it checked out early. The 31-year-old also noted that the odds are much better if breast cancer is detected early and getting tested is the first step.&quot;Um, you know I'm a big advocate for early screening, but I wanted to walk-the-walk too. You can never start too young. I actually have a little lump that's bothering me, so I just want to be super transparent on here because I know so many people suffer through it.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJuszczyk received support from Josh Allen's wife, actress Hailee Steinfeld, who replied to the post with heart emojis. Juszczyk received support from another NFL WAG, Hailee Steinfeld. (Comment via Kristin Juszczyk's Instagram post.)Kristin Juszczyk has used her platform in the past to educate and bring awareness to early breast cancer detection. She has been open about her late mother's battle with breast cancer after she was diagnosed at 30-years-old. Kristin Juszczyk and Claire Kittle launched YouTube seriesKristin Juszczyk and Claire Kittle have built a strong friendship as they support their husbands, 49ers' teammates, Kyle Juszczyk and George Kittle. They will now take fans on a behind-the-scenes look at their weekly gamedays and life off the football field.Earlier this week, Juszczyk and Kittle launched their new YouTube series, &quot;Wife’d Up, Mic’d Up!&quot; The ladies said that this project has been something they have wanted to do for a while and finally found the perfect way to do so. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe first episode of the series was released on Wednesday, and a sneak peek was shared on Instagram. The series begins with the San Francisco 49ers overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5. Each week a new episode will be released on their YouTube channel.